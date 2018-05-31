The Weekly Bleat: Here Comes the Sun

Sweet Clover basking in the sun.

After days and days of gray weather and rain, we all took a moment last weekend to soak up a little sunshine and enjoy beautiful blue skies.  And, it was wonderful!

 

 

 

Enjoy your day!

  5. It is incredible the difference the sun makes to our mood (and that of the animals and birds) ….. and that song is such a favourite – thank you for the treat this Thursday morning! ☀️

