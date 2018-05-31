The Weekly Bleat: Here Comes the Sun

My name is Tonya, and I grew up on a 300-acre farm in rural Virginia that has been in my family for over 100 years. After graduating from college, receiving my master’s degree in speech and language pathology, and living and working in a small city for six years, I decided to return to the place of my childhood. Here, in this rural area, on this patch of green, where for four generations my family has farmed, gardened, and lived, I, too wanted to be a part of this continuity. As a fourth generation farmgirl, I have many interests that not only include, but also go beyond the basics of farming, gardening, sheep and chicken-keeping. It is all of this and more that I plan on sharing in this blog.
This Award is created to highlight and promote Inspiring Bloggers.
Beautiful days!
The sun has been in scarce supply lately. We really enjoyed our time! Thanks, Ritu. ☀️
We had a glorious long weekend followed by thunderstorms and flooding here!
We’ve had thunderstorms almost every day as well as flooding. Some places have had it very bad, but we’ve been fairly lucky with only a little water in the basement and barn. I hope your property is okay.
Luckily we are okay. Some have had it really bad!
I’m glad you didn’t have any damage. I think it’s been rainy in many places lately. Weather seems to happen in extremes these days.
It really does!
Lovely photo’s, Lovely when the sun comes out 🙂
Thank you, Sam. It was a welcome change! 🙂
Lovely!! Simply lovely to see the farm all green and the sheep/ram happily basking in the sun! As for your Farmgirl…you are looking so great!!👱👍🤗🤗
At least all the rain brings green pastures and lots of grass for the sheep. Thank you for your kind comment. 🙂🌻
Most welcome and happy friday.
Beautiful!
Thank you very much!
It is incredible the difference the sun makes to our mood (and that of the animals and birds) ….. and that song is such a favourite – thank you for the treat this Thursday morning! ☀️
The weather completely affects my mood. Thank goodness we had a break in the rain! It was starting to feel rather glooming. I was so glad to get outside and enjoy our farm!
Thank you, Osyth. 🙂🐏
I empathise completely! 😉
You soaked up sunshine. We just got soaked. That made me appreciate your sunny photos even more.
That was good timing! I’m so happy you enjoyed the sunny photos. Thank you, Anne. Stay dry! 🙂☀️
wonderful pics 🙂
