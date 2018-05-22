Tuesday Tunes: Life In Pink
“La Vie en Rose” performed by Catherine Carraway Quartet
“La Vie en Rose” is a song that expresses the bliss of being in love. It brims with pure emotion and beautiful sentiment. To me, it’s one of the loveliest songs ever written. “La Vie en Rose” or the English translation, Life Through Rosy Pink Glasses, was released as a single in 1947 by French singer, Édith Piaf and is one of her most famous and beloved songs. Édith Piaf, also known as “The Little Sparrow,” became an icon of France during World War II. She was a symbol of French passion and tenacity. Piaf’s signature song was about finding love after a trying time, and many people saw it as an anthem of hope as it was released shortly after the end of World War II.
Here’s the thing: “La Vie en Rose” isn’t just a song about romance; it’s an anthem of love for life, especially when everything around you is considered a source of joy. Life through rosy pink glasses isn’t about being foolishly optimistic. Instead, it’s about a state of being, where we stop…and, are truly grateful for the many blessings and small miracles that occur in our everyday lives.
Have a wonderful week!
Love the theme you picked for this post and the learning lesson. It is all about how one lives life and sees it. If those lovely blooms are from your gardens, including the lotus pads and flowers, it is really awesome. This is one part of the farm you have that I have not seen yet 😀 Happy Wednesday to you and your folks Farmgirl!!
I’m happy you liked the post! Thank you, Garfield. The pics of the lotus blooms are from the gardens at Sudeley Castle near Winchcombe, England, and the rose garden photo was taken at Blenheim Palace, Winston Churchill’s birthplace.
I hope you and your parents are well. Enjoy your week! 🙂
Oooh thanks for showing me a part of England then. My parents are as well as they can be for their age. Thanks for asking and I will send them your regards. I appreciate your kind care and concern. Garfield hugs 🙂
I love the rhythm of the song but it makes me realize how bad my french is…I had to give it a few listens to get it!
Beautiful song and photos to accompany Tonya! 🌸
Thanks so much, Ritu! 🙂
What stunning pictures! Piaf’s original is one of my favourite ever songs … I play it often. This version is new to me and very pretty indeed. You are so right in what you say about the song. And I think that is probably exactly what I love about it … because, as you know, I really do believe that love is all we need and that means loving life itself and relishing all the beauty and joy that surrounds me every day, wherever I am, whatever I am doing … it means that there are shining silver linings and lessons in every experience and if that means I wear rose tinted glasses then I’m happy to own them!🌹
❤ state of being ❤
🙂🌻
A lovely post to go with a wonderful song!
