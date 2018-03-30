Happy Easter
from
All of Us at Green Hill Farm!
Like this:
Like Loading...
Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Nature, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping
Tagged as: Blackface Sheep, farm life, Flowers, Gardening, Green Hill Farm, joy, Photography, sheep, Springtime
Beautiful spring photos Tonya! Happy Easter to you and Farm Guy!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much, Ritu. Happy Weekend to you and your family! 🙂🌸🐏
LikeLike
👯💖
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy Easter!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. 🙂💐
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your photos are beautiful. Happy Easter to y’all.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your kind comment, Anne. I love those little woollies; they brighten any photo! 🙂💗🐏
LikeLike
Looks dreamy! Have a great weekend! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Joey. You, too! 🙂🐏
LikeLike
Happy Easter to you, Farm Guy, family and animals🐣🐰🐶🐺
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many, many thanks for your lovely Easter wishes, Garfield. I hope you and your parents have a wonderful Easter as well. 🙂🌸💐
LikeLike
Easter Blessings to you as well. 🌟✨💫
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. 🙂🌸
LikeLike