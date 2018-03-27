Tuesday Tunes: You’ve Got This
For those of you who follow this blog, you may remember my post from a few days ago titled, Above and Beyond: An Everyday Hero. Last Saturday night, a major water pipe in our home broke, and a very kind and determined person rescued us. We thought he was just our plumber, but he turned out to be much more. He was our hero…answering an emergency call late on a snowy, Saturday night, problem-solving a difficult situation, and working undeterred until, once again, we had water. During this dire situation, our plumber, Mike Walker dug five gallons of dirt out of a tiny access hole, and then, climbed into this small, dirty space. He ignored his own safety, well-being, and comfort to repair our out-of-reach pipe, but also to preserve the hardwood floors in our 200-year-old family home. He did all of this, unselfishly, to save us from a significant amount of stress, inconvenience, and heartbreak–a true hero.
Since Saturday night, I’ve been thinking a lot about this concept of “everyday heroes.” And, here’s the thing: Heroism lies within all of us. Each of us has the power to make our lives and the lives of others better. Sometimes we may feel that life is always trying to “start something” by throwing a challenge or a truly dark situation at us. However, it doesn’t matter if the problem is “too high to get over, too low to get under, and we’re stuck in the middle,” we can still overcome it. All we need is an unwavering belief in ourselves, faith in a higher power, a positive attitude, unabated enthusiasm, and a spirit that won’t give up…No. Matter. What. So, whenever life wants to “start something,” just remember—you can finish it….you’ve got this. 🙂
“Lift your head up high
And scream out to the world…
Yes, I believe in me
So, you believe in you.”
~Lyrics from, “Wanna Be Startin’ Something”
Happy Tuesday!
Love it Tonya!
Thank you, Ritu!! 🙂❤️
💖
What a great post! Awesome.
Thank you for your kind comment. I’m delighted you enjoyed it! 🙂
Wow… this post is so inspiring Tonya!
That’s really nice of you to say, Shivangi!! Thanks very much. 🙂❤️
