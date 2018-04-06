Friday Farm Favorites: A Renewal

Celebrating our 20th anniversary

September 2017

 

Last September, Farmguy and I celebrated our 20th anniversary by renewing our vows at the scenic mountain resort, Primland on the Blue Ridge Parkway.  It was a private and quiet affair with only a minister and photographer in attendance.  And, although our celebration was restrained, the emotion was not.  The exchange of vows and heartfelt sentiment was filled with tears and much laughter.  This lovely, authentic moment, set against the natural beauty of the mountains, is one we will remember for a very long time.

Many thanks to Kayla Snow Photography for capturing this special celebration.

 

 

Categories: Family, Friday Farm Favorites, music, Photography

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , ,

  11. Pure adoration in both of your eyes – overflowing with love. Thank you for sharing this joyous moment with us, Tonya and Scott! Listening to Alison Kraus while smiling at your photos is perfect!

  18. Many congratulations on your anniversary, and what a lovely way to mark the occasion. Beautiful version of a great song to accompany the piece, too 😊

