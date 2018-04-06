Friday Farm Favorites: A Renewal
Celebrating our 20th anniversary
September 2017
Last September, Farmguy and I celebrated our 20th anniversary by renewing our vows at the scenic mountain resort, Primland on the Blue Ridge Parkway. It was a private and quiet affair with only a minister and photographer in attendance. And, although our celebration was restrained, the emotion was not. The exchange of vows and heartfelt sentiment was filled with tears and much laughter. This lovely, authentic moment, set against the natural beauty of the mountains, is one we will remember for a very long time.
Many thanks to Kayla Snow Photography for capturing this special celebration.
Just beautiful!
Thank you, Charlene. ❤️
So beautiful Tonya!
Thank you so much, Ritu. It was a lovely day.
Looks it 😍
🙂
You look so happy thank you for sharing beautiful photos lovey couple
That’s really sweet! Thank you for your kind comment.
Many thanks for such a nice comment.
Hey! who’s the young girl???
🙂🌻
Congratulations for your happy moments .
How kind! Thank you.
I love it. It is sometimes sweeter to renew and reaffirm the love with just the two of you.
Thank you very much. I agree. We were both completely present. It was a wonderful moment. 💛
What a beautiful and emotional celebration! We celebrated our 20th in September in 2016 at the coast, but mine was a bit painful. I shattered my finger on that trip, lol.
Thanks very much, Kathryn. Happy 20th to you!! I remember reading about the incident with your finger. I’m so sorry that happened…but, glad it’s behind you now. I hope all is well with your business! Happy weekend!
What a beautiful post! Blessings to you both for many more!
Thank you for your lovely comment and generous wishes.
This is so beautiful, Tonya, You both look so in love still after 20 years. Congratulations xxx
A heartfelt thank you, Judy. 🙂❤️xo
You are very welcome, Tonya x
Lovely occasion for lovely people!
Thank you very much.
Pure adoration in both of your eyes – overflowing with love. Thank you for sharing this joyous moment with us, Tonya and Scott! Listening to Alison Kraus while smiling at your photos is perfect!
Thank you, Marty. 🙂
Chosing the right person to marry is the most important decision of your life. Looks like you made it! Congratulations!
You are exactly right. I feel thankful every day! Thank you so much. 🙂💛
Congratulations on 20 years. And your renewal photos are gorgeous 🙂
That’s so nice of you to say! Many thanks. 🙂💛
Beautiful you both. ❤ Congratulations and to many returns!
Thank you very much! 🙂❤️
Congrats. These days 20 years is an accomplishment of which to be proud.
It’s definitely a milestone. Thank you.
Lovely.
Thank you.
Absolutely beautiful! Congratulations!
How kind! Thanks so much. 🙂
Many congratulations on your anniversary, and what a lovely way to mark the occasion. Beautiful version of a great song to accompany the piece, too 😊
