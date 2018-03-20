Tuesday Tunes: Out of Chaos…Beauty
Jackson Pollock
Mural
1943
oil and casein on canvas
National Gallery of Art
Washington, D.C.
“We all find joy and radiance and a reason to move on even in the most dire of circumstances. Even in chaos and madness, there’s still a beauty that comes from the vibrancy of another human spirit.”
~Ishmael Beah, human rights activist
Categories: Art, Inspiration, music, Photography, Tuesday Tunes
It is true Tonya, beauty can be found in almost any circumstances!
LikeLiked by 1 person
I think so, too. 🙂🌻
LikeLike
Oh, I LOVE this, Tonya. I showed my students “Lavender Mist” yesterday. Today I can tell them a bit more about Pollack. Thank you for a great post!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much, Jennie. How wonderful that you’re teaching your students about Jackson Pollock. I love his work…so much energy! And, I’m delighted you can share some this information with your students. 🙂
LikeLike