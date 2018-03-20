Tuesday Tunes: Out of Chaos…Beauty

4 Comments

Jackson Pollock

Mural

1943

oil and casein on canvas

National Gallery of Art

Washington, D.C.

 

“We all find joy and radiance and a reason to move on even in the most dire of circumstances.  Even in chaos and madness, there’s still a beauty that comes from the vibrancy of another human spirit.”

~Ishmael Beah, human rights activist

 

 

 

 

 

