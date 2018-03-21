The Weekly Bleat: Springtime on Green Hill Farm
Button & Ivy on the first day of spring
Green Hill Farm
March 2018
In honor of this snowy, first day of spring and the lovely landscape it created, I thought I would share a rustic, winter painting I completed earlier this year as well as some photos of Green Hill Farm.
“Waiting for Spring,” 8 x 10 acrylic on canvas using a palette knife & paintbrush
by Tonya R. Hengerer
Clover and the crew enjoying a snowy, spring day…
Stay warm!
Categories: Art, Green Hill Farm, Photography, Sheep Keeping, The Weekly Bleat
Wonderful pictures Tonya
Thank you so much, Ritu! 😊🐏
Bet they’re glad shearing didn’t come early this year.
Definitely!! With this weather, I may need to wait a while…
I love to see your photographs 🙂 Snowy sheep – lovely
How kind! Thank you, Sam. 🙂🐏
Your art is lovely! I love to look at your farm pictures. All of the animals look so friendly and I love their names 🌞
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s really nice of you to say, Lisa! Thank you. 🙂🐏❄️
I love your gorgeous photos with all that snow. We had snow all day with nothing to show for it. Most people in Western North Carolina were happy the snow never got any gumption.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for such a lovely comment, Anne. The snow was very pretty this morning, but most of it melted during the day. Stay warm!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Such beautiful photos! Makes me want to take up sheep farming.
Spring? That much snow and it is Spring LOL! I loved your painting! It is really Christmassy colors and I really love it 🙂 Great job painting it. You are good!
Gorgeous photos and I love your painting, Tonya. I know I have said it before but you are so talented in so many things! 🙂
YOur snowy sheep always captivate me and so does that lovely Cardinal 🙂
and more snow possible this weekend!
I know! ❄️❄️❄️
not baaaaaaaad. that snow will last what? a day? Happy Thursday sweetie!
Sheeps look so cute and your painting is lovely!
