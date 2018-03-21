The Weekly Bleat: Springtime on Green Hill Farm

Button & Ivy on the first day of spring

Green Hill Farm

March 2018

 

In honor of this snowy, first day of spring and the lovely landscape it created, I thought I would share a rustic, winter painting I completed earlier this year as well as some photos of Green Hill Farm.

 

 

“Waiting for Spring,” 8 x 10 acrylic on canvas using a palette knife & paintbrush

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

 

Clover and the crew enjoying a snowy, spring day…

 

Stay warm!

 

