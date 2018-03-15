The Weekly Bleat: Almost Spring
Tuesday, March 13th
We’ve enjoyed sunny days, blue skies, greening pastures, and daffodils over the last couple of weeks, and then…..it snowed four inches on Monday. But happily, most of it melted the next day. So, once again, we’re on our way to spring.
Happy Thursday!
4″ and gone already??? wow!
It’s been in the 40s and 50s this week.
Nice to see the greenery again! How quickly time marches by and we are going into Spring and your farm life will get busy again. I do envy you on the farm, living a healthy and lesser city stressed life. I am sure you do have your own stressors for example if a sheep or cow gets unwell or this or that needs mending. Enjoy your Spring! Keep showing us lovely photos of how Spring marches in. 🙂 Happy Friday and weekend ahead 🙂
