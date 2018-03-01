The Weekly Bleat: A Cotswold Farm
A while ago, Farmguy and I visited Adam Henson’s Cotswold Farm Park located in Guiting Power—Cheltenham, England. The farm was opened in 1971 by Adam’s father, Joe to help protect some of our rare breeds of farm animal. As the home of rare breed conservation, visitors can meet over 50 flocks and herds of farm animals, including Gloucestershire Old Spot Pigs and Highland cattle. The park has a long-standing reputation for a fun-filled day out, and visitors of all ages can interact closely with the animals and learn about farming—past and present.
We had such a lovely visit and learned lots. Here are a few photos of our afternoon at the Cotswolds Farm Park. Enjoy!
Such lovely pics Tonya👏👏❤️
Thank you, Shivangi. It was a fun afternoon. 🙂
It looks amazing
It’s an enjoyable as well as an educational day out for children and adults. We loved interacting with all of the animals!
That was awesome! Thank you for sharing. Great photography, too.
I’m happy you enjoyed it! Thank you for your kind comment.
I’m a thinking you need a couple pygmy goats with the dingle bell on a neck collar.
Sounds wonderful! I would love to have a couple of goats…just gotta convince Farmguy. 🙂
