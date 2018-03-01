The Weekly Bleat: A Cotswold Farm

A while ago, Farmguy and I visited Adam Henson’s Cotswold Farm Park located in Guiting Power—Cheltenham, England.  The farm was opened in 1971 by Adam’s father, Joe to help protect some of our rare breeds of farm animal.  As the home of rare breed conservation, visitors can meet over 50 flocks and herds of farm animals, including Gloucestershire Old Spot Pigs and Highland cattle. The park has a long-standing reputation for a fun-filled day out, and visitors of all ages can interact closely with the animals and learn about farming—past and present.

We had such a lovely visit and learned lots. Here are a few photos of our afternoon at the Cotswolds Farm Park.  Enjoy!

 

 

 

 

