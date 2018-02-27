Tuesday Tunes: Courage
Farmgirl with friend and fellow Tom Petty fan, Rhonda at one of the artist’s last concerts.
Philadelphia, PA
July 2017
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal: it is the courage to continue that counts.”
Perfectly true dear❤️
Thank you, Shivangi. 🙂❤️
One of my favorite Churchill quotes and a perfectly matched song..:)
Thanks so much, George. Churchill had such a powerful command of the English language. He understood how to inspire. 🙂
