Tuesday Tunes: Peaceful Skies

Green Hill Farm

February 2018

 

I often listen to Pandora’s symphonic music station while I’m in my makeshift art studio.  It’s relaxing and helps my right brain to engage while I’m working on a painting.  Last Sunday, I heard the beautiful “Flower Duet” from Lakmé—a three-act opera composed by Léo Delibes between 1881 and 1882 and based on a novel by Pierre Loti.

You’ve probably heard this lovely, ethereal music—either at the opera, or perhaps,  you’ll recognize it as the boarding music of British Air.   Anyway, I thought it accompanied this peaceful scene from Green Hill Farm perfectly. I hope you enjoy the music and the view!

 

 

Happy Tuesday!

 

    • Thank you, Donna. I was walking upstairs last Sunday evening when I saw that view. It was breathtaking. I spent the next ten minutes hanging out the upstairs bathroom window to capture the sunset.

      I hadn’t thought about it, but you’re right. It would make a lovely painting. I’ll add it to my list. 😉

