Tuesday Tunes: Peaceful Skies
Green Hill Farm
February 2018
I often listen to Pandora’s symphonic music station while I’m in my makeshift art studio. It’s relaxing and helps my right brain to engage while I’m working on a painting. Last Sunday, I heard the beautiful “Flower Duet” from Lakmé—a three-act opera composed by Léo Delibes between 1881 and 1882 and based on a novel by Pierre Loti.
You’ve probably heard this lovely, ethereal music—either at the opera, or perhaps, you’ll recognize it as the boarding music of British Air. Anyway, I thought it accompanied this peaceful scene from Green Hill Farm perfectly. I hope you enjoy the music and the view!
Happy Tuesday!
Beautiful music, and the scenes from your farm are SPECTACULAR! Simply gorgeous!
Do I see a painting ahead?
Thank you, Donna. I was walking upstairs last Sunday evening when I saw that view. It was breathtaking. I spent the next ten minutes hanging out the upstairs bathroom window to capture the sunset.
I hadn’t thought about it, but you’re right. It would make a lovely painting. I’ll add it to my list. 😉
Beautiful!
Thank you, Anatoli. We’re fortunate to have wonderful sunsets on our farm. Lots of big sky! 🙂
Beautiful music and photos.Thanks for sharing this beauty. 🙂
I’m so happy you enjoyed the post! Thank you, Ronit. 🙂
Absolutely lovely, Tonya!! Cher xo
Many thanks, Cher! 💗
🙂 xo
Both the music and the farm pictures were very pleasant. Thank you.
xxx Huge Hugs xxx
Thank you, David. 🙂
Your life is tuned to beauty! Thanks for sharing.
What a lovely thing to say! Thank you, Anne. 💗
I’m just entranced by your photos Tonya!
Oh Tonya… you have no idea how much j needed that. Truth to tell … I had no idea either but heavens I feel at peace within now 💛
I saw the comment about you hanging out the bathroom window to get those shots, cracked me up! Gorgeous photos and well worth the effort! 🙂
Perfect! The photos and music made my day. Thanks, Tonya.
