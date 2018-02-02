Friday Farm Favorites: Happy Groundhog Day!
Mr. Groundhog of Green Hill Farm
August 2017
This little guy lived under our tractor shed last year. And, at some point during the summer, he decided he wanted to live under our 200-year-old house, instead. That’s when Farmguy and I had to come up with a re-location plan for our unwanted house guest. So, we bought a humane trap, placed some cantaloupe inside, and waited. Within minutes, this little cutie was inside munching on his melon. We gently placed him in the bed of our truck, drove to the other end of the farm, and released him into a wooded area near a stream.
Here’s the thing: I’m not sure if Mr. Groundhog of Green Hill Farm saw his shadow today. But, I have a feeling he did, especially since it’s 19 degrees F. right now, and snow is in the forecast. Anyway, Happy Groundhog Day and stay warm!
Have a wonderful weekend!
Categories: Green Hill Farm, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life
What great pics!!
Thanks, Laura. 🙂
I was disappointed that the groundhog saw his shadow today. I’m ready for spring. 🙂
I’m ready too, Sheryl. 🙂☀️🌱🌸
Aw Bless!!!
🙂
My husband was devastated when he found the skeleton of what he realized was the groundhog that had lived under the shed for many years and who he nodded at from time to time (though whether the groundhog nodded, history does not relate). Imagine his delight when he discovered after a gap of 18 months that a new groundhog had moved into the cosy hole and that another has made it’s home in a hollow under some rocks in the woods. All this said, I imagine he would be less delighted if either of them or any of their buddies decided to go under the house. Well played with the melon trap 🍉 And thank you for the beautiful pictures! ❤️
Thank you, Osyth. 🙂 Groundhogs are really cute, but they can certainly be a nuisance sometimes. They dig under buildings, leaving tunnels everywhere and compromising the foundation of the structure. And, they especially love getting into the garden and eating everything in sight. I’m sure my grandfather and dad would’ve rolled their eyes at my efforts to re-locate him as I’m sure Mr. Groundhog would have had a much different experience with true blue farmers. That being said, I can’t bring myself to hurt anything. I even felt bad that the groundhog had to find a new home. But, I really didn’t have a choice. 🙂
I’m surprised that he didn’t trot right back to his civilized home. You’re lucky!
You’re right! Thanks for visiting.
