The Weekly Bleat: Saying Goodbye
Farmgirl with Hamish and Rosebud
“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.”
~Dr. Seuss
Most of the windows of our 200-year-old house afford a scenic view of the pastures and our beloved sheep. Often, during the day, I will pause for a moment to look out on our little flock, either grazing or lying serenely in a field. It’s a simple pleasure that creates gratitude and lifts my spirit. Sheep typically flock together, especially since they’re prey animals. So, each time I cast an eye over the pastures, I always count to make sure I see all ten of them: Clover, Hamish, Rosebud, Heather, Button, Fern, Olive, Daisy, Ivy, and Violet.
Sadly, from now on, I will only count nine of our wonderful woollies. After a decade of loving care and interaction with these beautiful and amazing creatures, we will have to say goodbye to one of them tomorrow. Violet’s front legs have become arthritic, and late last week, she injured one of them and can no longer bear weight on it. The veterinarian visited and said there was nothing to be done to repair the leg. So, we’ve kept Violet comfortable in the hospital pen, administering pain medication for the last few days until we can both be home to humanely say goodbye and have assistance burying her. We are heartbroken. To many, Violet is just a sheep; however, to us, she’s much more. She’s a sweet, sentient creature who has enriched our lives over the past ten years…and we love her.
So, amidst the serenity and joy of our little farm—there is grief. But, that’s the essence of farming as well as being a steward of the land and the creatures who live on it. I guess it’s this juxtaposition of strong emotions and perspective on the cycle of life that often creates conflict in one’s heart and mind; however, it also forges respect, acceptance, and ultimately grace.
To each animal who has ever walked on Green Hill Farm and enhanced our lives with its curiosity, fortitude, beauty, and gentleness, I am grateful. Not only have they blessed our lives by bringing a tremendous amount of joy…they have taught us how to be better human beings.
Categories: Green Hill Farm, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping, The Weekly Bleat
Thank you and Happy Holidays.
Sad, but no doubt you’re doing the right thing for her… 😦
Thank you, Ronit. You’re right. At times like this, we must put the welfare of our animals first.
The Dr. Seiss quote is perfect.
Thank you.
What a beautiful post! Thank you for being such wonderful stewards of your sheep and the land you are on. Violet is blessed among all sheep that she came to be on your wonderful farm. Thank you for sharing this with all of us.
You are kind, Biff. Thank you for your lovely comment. It’s much appreciated.
I am so sorry for your loss. A painful but also sweet reminder that the relationship between a human and an animal can be so much more than simply feeding and watering.
For me, the relationship has always been much more. There’s a synergy that goes beyond daily care. Thank you. 😊💛
I am so sorry, I have come to love your beautiful sheep, I never knew they could be so sweet! Yes, you are doing what you must, we never should let an animal suffer. ❤
Thank you.
They’re so beautiful, I smile seeing your pictures. I’m really sorry about Violet💜
Many thanks, Jennie Marie. Our sheep make me smile, too. I’m thankful to have them. 💗
Beautiful post, Tonya, and your Dr. Seuss quote is spot on. That’s how things work in the life, whether we like it or not. Happy Holidays!
A heartfelt thank you, Anatoli. I love the Dr. Seuss quote, and it just seemed to fit. Happy Holidays to you and your family!
Aw poor Violet… she’s had a good life with you though Tonya xx
That’s nice of you to say, Ritu. Thank you so much. 💛 xo
I am so sorry that you have to lose Violet, Tonya. As with all the other animals on your farm, she was happy, loved and well looked after which is down to yours and Farmguy’s tender care. xxxx
I appreciate your kindness, Judy. Thank you. 💗xo
I am so sorry to hear about Violet. Wishing you peace in the knowledge that you and Scott have provided her the most loving home she could have ever possibly had. xoxo
A heartfelt thank you, Donna. ❤️xo
Good-bye sweet Violet, both you and your caretakers had a richer life possible with each other. You were loved!
I like and appreciate your perspective, Kathryn. I value every day that I have the privilege to care for our farm and animals. They are all very loved. Thank you. 💛
Beautiful tribute to Violet. I am sad for you and Farmguy. Love.
It’s heartbreaking, but I try to focus on how much we love Violet and value her wellbeing and quality of life. Thank you for your comforting words. Much love. xo
Peace, love, and blessings ❤
I am grateful for all three. Many thanks. ❤️
I am sorry for your loss of Violet and it will be hard to count your sheep without thinking of her. But remember that you had a good ten years of memories with her. She was one of the lucky ten sheep that came to live on your farm.
You are very kind, Joe. A heartfelt thank you. Your words mean a lot. 🌻
Sad and bful post. All of you take care!
Thank you very much, Shivangi.
Your post was beautifully written. I think you have a keen grasp of the balance of life. You have joy, along with grief. Thanks for writing about it so clearly. RIP Violet.
Thank you for your thoughtful comment, Anne.
Beautiful post, but so sorry about Violet. What wonderful memories. They are such nice animals.
Thank you so much, Lisa.
I am glad Violet spent her days with you. Take heart, she needs you to be brave.
Thank you for your encouragement
Michele. Tomorrow will be difficult emotionally, but we will strive to create a peaceful and loving environment for Violet. ❤️
