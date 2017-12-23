Christmas Favorites
Just thought I would share some photos of our favorite sheep and chicken themed Christmas tree. And, say a heartfelt thank you to all of you who took time to offer kind, comforting, and encouraging words regarding our dear sheep, Violet. It really meant a lot to Farmguy and me. Many, many thanks. XOXO
Categories: Chicken Keeping, Christmas, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping
Love your tree Tonya! Merry Christmas 🎍🎄❄💖
That’s sweet! Thank you, Ritu. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and your family! 💗🎉🎄
Sheep on the Christmas tree! I love it! Along with religious ornaments, we have an odd mixture of steam engines and angels. Merry Christmas!
Adorable ornaments! Just lovely 🙂
What a perfect tree … and that version of ‘O Christmas Tree’ is fabulous …. the fiddle and the guitars and is it banjos, I don’t know but all those strings add up to a song that made me grin and want to dance! Merry Christmas Tonya … may all your dreams come true xo
Sheep up a tree! Very Welsh!
I love your tree! Very cute and the little faces are so sweet! Merry Christmas!!
AW! Nice way to memorialize Violet. I have a ceramic sheep on my tree — I think I need a fuzzy one.
