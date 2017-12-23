Christmas Favorites

Just thought I would share some photos of our favorite sheep and chicken themed Christmas tree.  And, say a heartfelt thank you to all of you who took time to offer kind, comforting, and encouraging words regarding our dear sheep, Violet.  It really meant a lot to Farmguy and me.  Many, many thanks.  XOXO

 

 

 

  4. What a perfect tree … and that version of ‘O Christmas Tree’ is fabulous …. the fiddle and the guitars and is it banjos, I don’t know but all those strings add up to a song that made me grin and want to dance! Merry Christmas Tonya … may all your dreams come true xo

