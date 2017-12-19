Tuesday Tunes: Peace
Blue Ridge Parkway
Meadows of Dan, Virginia
With the holidays right around the corner, peace may not be something a lot of us are feeling these days. That’s why I thought I’d share one of my favorite songs from Elvis Presley’s 1957 Christmas album. It’s not traditional Christmas music or even one of his upbeat holiday tunes. Instead, it’s a gospel song, written in 1937 by Thomas A. Dorsey for Mahlia Jackson. “Peace in the Valley” became a hit in 1951 for Red Foley and the Sunshine Boys, reaching number seven on the Country & Western Best Seller chart. And, it was among the first gospel recordings to sell one million copies. Foley’s version was a 2006 entry into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.
Here’s wishing you a happy and peaceful day! I hope you enjoy this lovely and moving music. 🙂
Categories: music, Nature, Photography, Tuesday Tunes
Leave a Reply