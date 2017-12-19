Tuesday Tunes: Peace

Blue Ridge Parkway

Meadows of Dan, Virginia

 

With the holidays right around the corner, peace may not be something a lot of us are feeling these days. That’s why I thought I’d share one of my favorite songs from Elvis Presley’s 1957 Christmas album.  It’s not traditional Christmas music or even one of his upbeat holiday tunes.  Instead, it’s a gospel song, written in 1937 by Thomas A. Dorsey for Mahlia Jackson.  “Peace in the Valley” became a hit in 1951 for Red Foley and the Sunshine Boys, reaching number seven on the Country & Western Best Seller chart.  And, it was among the first gospel recordings to sell one million copies.  Foley’s version was a 2006 entry into the Library of Congress’ National Recording Registry.

Here’s wishing you a happy and peaceful day!  I hope you enjoy this lovely and moving music. 🙂

 

 

 

Categories: music, Nature, Photography, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

