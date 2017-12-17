Songbird

Acrostic Poem

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

Softly vocalizing

One

Note at a time—

Graciously

Building

Its song as a melody

Resonates throughout the garden and

Dances on the wind.

 

Wishing you a peaceful Sunday. 

  8. Beautiful. Love your pictures. I saw a cardinal for the first time last spring in Florida, when it came and sat right next to me in the car, admiring itself in the wing mirror. Gorgeous little bird.

