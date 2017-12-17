Songbird
Acrostic Poem
“Songbird“
by Tonya R. Hengerer
Softly vocalizing
One
Note at a time—
Graciously
Building
Its song as a melody
Resonates throughout the garden and
Dances on the wind.
Wishing you a peaceful Sunday.
Beautiful, Tonya. Happy Sunday to you!
Thank you, Anatoli. I’m happy you enjoyed the post! Happy Sunday!
Beautiful Tonya! X
Thank you very much, Ritu. The song was my inspiration. I hope you’ve had a restful weekend! 🙂 xo
Not quite restful.. starting the morning with a headache is never good!
Oh, no! I hope your day improves! Take care. xo
Thanks lovely x
this is so impressive, beautiful words seems like hearing a tune of violin…. You have such creative ink to write such stunning words:)
You are kind. Thank you. 🙂
Your birds are gorgeous!
Thank you, Anne. The birds are always very busy around the feeders when it snows. It’s a perfect time to capture their beauty. 🙂
So lovely, Tonya!
Thank you, Jennie. xo
You’re welcome, Tonya!
Beautiful Tonya….. so snow every where now…..
Such a lovely poem – *dances on the wind* … so do your words 🎶
Beautiful. Love your pictures. I saw a cardinal for the first time last spring in Florida, when it came and sat right next to me in the car, admiring itself in the wing mirror. Gorgeous little bird.
