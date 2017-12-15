Friday Farm Favorites: Winter Wonderland
I absolutely love this photo of our sheep. It was taken one snowy February morning in early 2012. And, of course, sweet Hamish is standing front and center. This photo was also the inspiration for our Christmas card that year—the greeting read: Fleece Navibaah! 😉
Wishing you all a wonderful weekend!
Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping
This such s beautiful and welcome post. The idea of using it as a Christmas cards is delightful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re sweet, Holly! Thank you so much.
LikeLike
Beautiful! It looks like a page from a calendar.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a lovely thing to say! Thank you. I’m happy you visited!
LikeLiked by 1 person
You’re welcome. It’s always a pleasure to visit your blog. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s very kind. Thank you. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
You captured this moment beautifully. ❄️
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you very much! 😊❄️❄️❄️
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love the photo too
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m delighted! Many thanks. 🙂🐏
LikeLike