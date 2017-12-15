Friday Farm Favorites: Winter Wonderland

10 Comments

I absolutely love this photo of our sheep.  It was taken one snowy February morning in early 2012.  And, of course, sweet Hamish is standing front and center.  This photo was also the inspiration for our Christmas card that year—the greeting read:  Fleece Navibaah!  😉

 

 

 

Wishing you all a wonderful weekend!

 

Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping

Tagged as: , , , , ,

