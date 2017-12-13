Christmas Memories
Farmgirl with Santa
circa 1975
It’s fun looking back at old photographs, especially this time of year. Growing up, my family usually gathered on Christmas Eve at my Grandparents’ house for dinner and gift giving. It was always a joyful occasion getting to visit with all of my aunts, uncles, and many cousins. I have fond memories of opening gifts lovingly wrapped with white tissue paper and playing for hours with our new toys….Barbie Dolls, Light Brights, Operation (the game), Connect Four, Pick-Up Sticks, and of course, Old Maid cards. Anyway, I just thought I’d share a few of my favorites. 🙂
Happy Wednesday!
Categories: Christmas, Family, Photography
I remember playing with the those games including Operation. We also spent Christmas Eve the same way. Thank you for sharing, it brought back fond memories for me, too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for your lovely comment. I’m so happy this post reminded you of special memories. I remember playing Operation on Christmas Eve, and how we all shrieked when our little tweezer tool accidentally touched the metal sides of the rectangle where the “bones” were inside the “body” and the buzzer went off, lighting up the nose in bright red! 😊
LikeLike
what? no shiny aluminum Christmas tree with the fan like wheel spinning colors???
LikeLiked by 1 person
Haha! No shiny aluminum Christmas tree (although that does sound festive), but we have lots of shiny silver tinsel. 😉🎄🎄🎄
LikeLike