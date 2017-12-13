Christmas Memories

Farmgirl with Santa

circa 1975

 

 

It’s fun looking back at old photographs, especially this time of year. Growing up, my family usually gathered on Christmas Eve at my Grandparents’ house for dinner and gift giving.  It was always a joyful occasion getting to visit with all of my aunts, uncles, and many cousins.  I have fond memories of opening gifts lovingly wrapped with white tissue paper and playing for hours with our new toys….Barbie Dolls, Light Brights, Operation (the game), Connect Four, Pick-Up Sticks, and of course, Old Maid cards.  Anyway, I just thought I’d share a few of my favorites. 🙂

 

Happy Wednesday!

 

    • Thank you for your lovely comment. I’m so happy this post reminded you of special memories. I remember playing Operation on Christmas Eve, and how we all shrieked when our little tweezer tool accidentally touched the metal sides of the rectangle where the “bones” were inside the “body” and the buzzer went off, lighting up the nose in bright red! 😊

      Like

      Reply

