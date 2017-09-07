The Weekly Bleat: Virginia Artists

I love farm animals.  So, you won’t be surprised to learn that I also appreciate artwork that features these sweet creatures.  Over the years, I’ve collected a number of beautiful, whimsical, and funky pieces from local artists.  These lovely works of art never fail to bring cheer and a smile every time I see them.  I hope they’ll make you smile, too.  Enjoy! 🙂

 

“I’m A Blue Goat,” acrylic on canvas

by Ginger Danz

 

“Top Hat,” acrylic on canvas

by Ruth Lefko

 

 

 

“Sheep in a Pasture,” fiber art

by Patricia Powers, M.D.

 

 

“Green Hill Farm Hens,” oil on canvas

by Donna Tuten

 

 

Untitled, mixed media

by Susan Bradbury

 

 

Untitled, acrylic on canvas

by Marsha Heatwole

 

