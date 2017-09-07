The Weekly Bleat: Virginia Artists
I love farm animals. So, you won’t be surprised to learn that I also appreciate artwork that features these sweet creatures. Over the years, I’ve collected a number of beautiful, whimsical, and funky pieces from local artists. These lovely works of art never fail to bring cheer and a smile every time I see them. I hope they’ll make you smile, too. Enjoy! 🙂
“I’m A Blue Goat,” acrylic on canvas
by Ginger Danz
“Top Hat,” acrylic on canvas
by Ruth Lefko
“Sheep in a Pasture,” fiber art
by Patricia Powers, M.D.
“Green Hill Farm Hens,” oil on canvas
by Donna Tuten
Untitled, mixed media
by Susan Bradbury
Untitled, acrylic on canvas
by Marsha Heatwole
Cute paintings!
Virginia has many talented artists. Thanks, Ritu.
nice paintings! 🙂
Thank you, Jim! 🙂
They are all delightful, but I love that chicken!!
I’m so glad you enjoyed the paintings! I love the chicken, too!! Thank you for visiting. 🙂
I really liked the chicken one. 🙂
I really love the colors in that painting. Thanks, Jim. 🙂
I absolutely LOVE these works of art. Really!
I love the blue goat, and the Wilkie chicken and oh my those little balls of sheep!
