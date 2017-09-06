Rosé Doesn’t Have a Season, So it’s Not Ending
Kirsten Georgi is The Armchair Sommelier. She writes an informative, interesting, and humorous blog about wine. Whether you’re a wine drinker or not, you’ll surely enjoy this lovely blog that’s a wonderful combination of history, photography, and wine.
After all, anyone who believes Tuesdays are a good reason to open a bottle of Champagne has the right attitude about life! I hope you enjoy this witty and fun article!! 🙂
Stop it.
Rosé Seasonis on my last good nerve. Rosé doesn’t have a season. Or it shouldn’t have a season. Pumpkin spice has a season. Asparagus has a season. Egg nog has a season. Peeps have a season. I have never understood why people relegate rosé to a season. I always have a bottle (or four) of rosé in my wine fridge — I drink it year round.
But, some people insist on a season for rosé. To wit, here’s a hodgepodge of posts I’ve seen on social media this week:
- Rosé season is ending soon, and I’m getting anxious.
- Enjoy rosé season while you still can.
- Not quite ready to let go of rosé season just yet.
- Rosé season eclipses everything else. Drink up the last few days!
- Soon rosé season will be over. Sad!
OK, the last one was funny. But, who decided you can only drink rosé…
yes you will soon be the rosé season. not sad! its in austral it is only with Wüstenrosen los also NZ and South Africa and much different place on the earth,
Thank you for visiting and commenting. 🙂
What a brilliant article and I love her blog. She speaks the truth, of course 🙂
So glad you liked it! I love her blog as well as her sense of humor. Thank you, Osyth. 🙂
