Rosé Doesn’t Have a Season, So it’s Not Ending

The Armchair Sommelier

Stop it.

Rosé Seasonis on my last good nerve. Rosé doesn’t have a season. Or it shouldn’t have a season. Pumpkin spice has a season. Asparagus has a season. Egg nog has a season. Peeps have a season. I have never understood why people relegate rosé to a season. I always have a bottle (or four) of rosé in my wine fridge — I drink it year round.

But, some people insist on a season for rosé. To wit, here’s a hodgepodge of posts I’ve seen on social media this week:

Rosé season is ending soon, and I’m getting anxious.

Enjoy rosé season while you still can.

Not quite ready to let go of rosé season just yet.

Rosé season eclipses everything else. Drink up the last few days!

Soon rosé season will be over. Sad!

OK, the last one was funny. But, who decided you can only drink rosé…