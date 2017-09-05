A Vessel
A special thank you to my mother-in-law, Lynn Burke for sharing Louise Pentz’s art and inspiring journey.
This short film tells the story of Louise Pentz’s evolution as an artist. Thirty years ago, she began making functional pottery, such as teacups and dishes, but eventually lost her passion for it. Then, one day, she decided to look up the definition of a vessel. There were four meanings. It’s these meanings that inspired her future work as an artist and humanitarian. Through her art, Louise Pentz beautifully illustrates that we all have a voice…..we just have to use it.
Such a powerful message she gives in such a quiet way. We DO all have a voice and artists and creators have, if they wish to, such an important role to play in highlighting the need and leading the charge to change. Thank you for this, Tonya. And that you to your mother-in-law … without you both, I may never have been seen this wonderful work and the strength of the message that underpins it xo
My mother-in-law discovered Louise Pentz and her pottery one summer while on vacation in Nova Scotia. It was the following summer that she found Pentz’s studio closed; however, Pentz invited my mother-in-law inside and shared her “new” work…the vessels as well as the story behind them.
I agree with you regarding the message. It’s powerful and engaging.
I’m always happy to post something beautiful and inspiring. I’m glad my mother-in-law shared Louise Pentz’s story. Thank you for your thoughtful comment. 🙂
Great little film. I have been thinking about this idea that we all are born with our own special gifts and wouldn’t it be great if we could all be encouraged to develop those gifts and be able to express them in the world. 🙂
Thank you, Deborah. I really enjoyed it, too. 🙂
I agree with your sentiment about all of us being born with our own special gifts. It’s a lovely concept, and it’s true. We all have something to offer. Whether it’s a sense of humor, empathy, or artistic ability. We just need to realize our talents don’t always have to be expressed on a large scale. We can make a positive contribution with our gifts in every day circumstances as well: making someone laugh when they’re worried or upset, being present with another person when they’re suffering, or creating a beautiful flower arrangement to bring cheer to someone.
This is the thing: These seemingly ordinary interactions with others can result in an extraordinary world. We only need to believe that we can make a difference. 🙂❤️
This is just wonderful and inspiring!
I’m delighted you enjoyed it! I thought it was very moving. Thank you for visiting. 🙂
Oh…that is something. Loved how it wraps around the definition of a word. A simple and powerful message. Thanks.
Thank you so much for visiting. I’m happy you enjoyed the post!
