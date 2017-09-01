Friday Farm Favorites: Gratitude and Reverence

“Gratitude bestows reverence, changing forever how we experience life and the world.”
~John Milton
KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA
KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA
KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA
KONICA MINOLTA DIGITAL CAMERA
Like this:
Like Loading...
Related
Categories: Chicken Keeping, Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping
Tagged as: Cats, chickens, country life, Dogs, farm life, Gratitude, joy, Photography, sheep
hi, with you there is also times, here are the egg skandel in eu has diminished effect, or is the egg of sheep (fun)salah
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂🐑
LikeLiked by 1 person
🐑🙂🐑
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very lovely place
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much. I’m happy you visited!
LikeLike
Great photos!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ritu. 🙂
LikeLike
Lovely! Which of your hen ladies lays sage-green eggs? I especially like that egg pic.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Catterel. Our Araucana hens, a breed of domestic chickens from Chile, lay the sage-green eggs. I love finding those colorful eggs in the nesting boxes. It’s such a treat!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Very artistic fowl you have!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes, they are! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Those are multi colored eggs Tonya …… lovely…… looking beautiful…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Many thanks, Sudhir. I really enjoy collecting these beautiful eggs. I often feel like a child on an Easter egg hunt. I’m delighted you visited! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love visiting your blog…. you are living a natural life…. what god created earlier…. we human beings destroyed nature and created so called mega cities…. which are proving to be disaster for health and well being…. your blog is beautiful Tonya…..
LikeLike
I’d like to have that cat on my lap in one of those two rocking chairs…merci beaucoup farmgirl
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you! Your scenario sounds like the perfect combination–cuddling with a sweet cat and rocking away on a peaceful afternoon. Clemmie Cat’s favorite thing is napping on a lap!! Thanks for stopping by the farm. 🙂
LikeLike
How I LOVE your blog. It is such a tonic, not just because of the wonderful peek into your life in a place that forms such a big part of your beating heart but also because you are a person who actually and truly appreciates, is grateful. I wish you and your beloved and all the animals the most wonderful weekend. X
LikeLiked by 1 person
Your words are always kind and uplifting, Osyth, and I so appreciate your friendship. Thank you. 🙂💛
Wishing you and your family a wonderful weekend as well! xo
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the pics
LikeLiked by 1 person
I’m glad you enjoyed them! Thank you for visiting. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the picture of the chicken staring at the camera. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks, Cherity. I love that little bird! She’s SO curious and sweet. 🙂
LikeLike
Really wonderful.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you. 🙂
LikeLike
So wonderful, Tonya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s really kind! Thank you, Jennie.
LikeLike
Such photogenic creatures! Beautiful photos! Love them all 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I love all of their little faces, too! 😊 I look forward to seeing each of them everyday! Thanks so much, Joey. 🙂💛
LikeLiked by 1 person