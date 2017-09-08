Another Trip Around the Sun
“Hold fast to what is good.”
Romans 12:9
Today is September 8th and my birthday. I’m so grateful for this past year’s journey around the sun. Not because it was perfect and wonderful, but because it was filled with difficult lessons—lessons which really forced me to see, reflect, accept, and grow. And… It. Was. So. Hard. This may come as a surprise to most, especially since I haven’t openly shared my challenges with many people. You see, I always strive to create a blog that’s an uplifting and positive place, and I try to practice what I preach.
So, on days when I was drowning in sorrow and grief, I looked for a silver lining or something positive to share. And, everyday, no matter how I felt, I held fast to what was good. Much joy and comfort came from painting, visiting with friends, helping others, and spending time on the farm with my beloved pets; however, there were days when all I wanted to do was sit on the sofa and cuddle with sweet Bizou, Dash, and Clemmie….and that’s what I did.
But, there’s a time for reflection, and then there’s forward movement. With every step, good things appeared to me: new friendships, learning and travel experiences, supportive friends, an opportunity to serve on the board of a local organization that helps people in my community with speech, language, and hearing issues, and exciting achievements; such as, my blog appearing on WordPress Discover, completing new paintings, and passing the WSET Level II sommelier exam.
Although I was fortunate to have these positive experiences during the past year, I realize that the main blessings in my life are always my steadfast husband, Scott as well as our beautiful farm and animals. This is the good that sustains me.
Here’s the thing: Sometimes, you just have to take off those rose-colored glasses and SEE life’s true colors. But, don’t be blinded by them, because there are too many GOOD THINGS in life to behold.
Categories: Inspiration, Photography
Happy Birthday!! I hope you have an amazing and blessed day! I am happy you shared your trip around the sun. It reminds all of us when we have our stormy days that they will soon pass and we can pop those rose colored glasses back on 🙂 Fantastic pictures!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you for such a kind comment. 🙂💛
LikeLike
Life is full of surprises for all, either way. Glad that you looked at the bright side and enjoyed the last year. Have a blessed birthday today and hope the next year is better 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
This is very true, Alok. Many thanks for your thoughtful comment. 🙂🌻
LikeLiked by 1 person
No matter what happened this past year, you managed to capture that rainbow, in the photo, and in life. Beautiful post, Tonya. Wishing you a year of continued blessings and lessons. Happy Birthday.
LikeLiked by 1 person
A heartfelt thank you, Van. 💛
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy birthday, Tonya! No one’s life can be perfect, but as you mentioned, as painful as it is, it’s through difficult times that we learn and grow. I am thankful to be able to call you friend, a friend that is always encouraging and helpful to me and pointing out all of the positives when things go awry in my life. Wishing you a year ahead filled with many blessings.
P.S. – I love that song! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much for such a thoughtful and lovely comment, Donna. I am thankful for our friendship as well. Much love! 🙂💗
I love that song, too. I first heard it on Pandora when I was exercising. I’ve been jammin’ out to it the last day or two. 😉
LikeLike
Happy happy birthday🎂🍭🍬🍨🍦🌹💐Wishing you good health, happiness, joy and wealth. Love you black outfit with hat – gorgeous!😎. Big Hello and shout out to Scott. Plse ask him to continue to take good care of you and be that great big rock of support. Garfield hugs to you both🤗🤗💕💕⚘⚘
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Sweet Garfield! You are very kind. 😘
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Happy birthday Tonya!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you, Ritu!
LikeLike
So well said! I’m sorry there were misfortunes in your year, but I am so glad you could find those silver linings, and even gladder that you can revel in the growth you’ve experienced. I am always happy to read your uplifting posts. Happiest of birthday wishes to you! ❤
LikeLike
Have a very special day! x
LikeLike
Great photos! Years ago, on the anniversary of my birth, a close friend said, “What have you learned in the past year?” I never forgot those words and reflect on them once a year. Happy Birthday! Have a Christ-filled day! 🌟✨💫
LikeLike
many happy returns of the day Tonya…… Hope yo had a blast today……. god bless you…… keep smiling….
LikeLike
Happies of Happies lovely lady and may the year to come be bountiful, beautiful and blessed for you 🙂
LikeLike
Happy, Happy Birthday, dear Tonya! You are such an inspiration and shining light! I hope you have a birthday as wonderful as you are! With big hugs and blessings, Cher xo
LikeLike
Cin cin and let the good times and drops flow abundantly! Happy birthday! ❤
LikeLiked by 1 person
How lovely! Thank you. 🙂💗
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy birthday!!!!!! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thank you so much! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Happy birthday. I raise a good Alsatian Pinot Gris to your good health and a better year to follow. Husbands are to be cherished! Much love Cathy x
LikeLiked by 1 person
The Pinot Gris sounds wonderful! Thank you for your kind wishes. 🙂💛 xo
LikeLike
Happy birthday! Good for you taking that verse to heart-I hope this new year is happy and full of blessings!
LikeLike
Happy Birthday!
LikeLike