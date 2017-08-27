The Weekly Bleat: Did Someone Say Grain?
Hamish and Ivy, our two piggiest sheep.
There’s nothing our sheep love more than grain. One sheep in particular thinks about it All. The. Time. That, of course, would be Hamish—our Scottish Blackface sheep with the white face. Because Hamish was bottle-fed as a lamb, he’s very comfortable interacting with us. He especially enjoys baaahing loudly whenever he sees us walking around the farm. I think his reasoning is that the louder he baaahs at us, the more he increases his likelihood of receiving grain. Well, that strategy doesn’t usually move Farmguy, but most of the time, it works on me. 🙂
Anyway, we’ve been giving the sheep grain treats over the last couple of weeks in order to make it a bit easier to corral them for shearing next month. Here are a few photos to illustrate our sheep’s joy and exuberance when it’s grain time.
Awh, bless! How sweet are they, Tonya!! Cher xo
Thanks, Cher! Hamish has so much personality! 🙂🐑
Don’t you just love that, Tonya? 🙂 xo
I do! It’s why I enjoy having a farm. ❤️
Oh yes, I can certainly see why! You know, on many occasions I see your beautiful pics and wish oh wish I lived in the country!! Talk about sublime!! 💜
That’s really nice! Thank you. 💛
And 100% true my dear!! ❤
I just love your sheep! 😍
Thank you, Ritu. They bring us so much joy! 🙂 xo
You ever read The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy? This sounds like the segment about the lab mice.
No, I haven’t read the book. It sounds interesting! Were the lab mice conditioned to behave a certain way when presented with food?
Not exactly. Turns out the lab rats are really highly intelligent beings from a different universe, they decided to run experiments on humans to determine how they would respond when the beings acted in certain ways, then began training people to do “x” when they did “Y”.
So, perhaps your sheep are training you to give them grain when they follow you.
So cute! They’re soooo cute! And look at them, really come runnin! 🙂
I hope the grain plan works, as I suspect it will. I, too, can be motivated by grain 😉
Thanks so much, Joey. Hamish is SO full of himself! I’ve actually seen him, plus a few other sheep perform a hop/prance maneuver when grain is anticipated. They are hilarious! 🙂
You crack me up! Yes, I think we all can be motivated by a bit of grain, especially these sheep. And, thank goodness, because they’re very smart and just a little bit hardheaded sometimes. 😉
So sweet and beautiful!
They really are sweet. Hamish loves for me to rub his face and ears. He closes his eyes and stands very still. And, every time I stop, he picks up his hoof and “paws” at the fence for me to continue. He’s such a little character! I love him bunches. Thanks, Shivangi. 🙂
I love the name too – Hamish. He is adorable through and through. And you guys are great!
There seems a grain of truth here. Thanks for showing us your sheep.
Haha! Yes, maybe even a couple. 😉 Thank you so much for your interest. I’m glad you visited. 🙂
I am telling you, Tonya… Hamish is my soulmate. When are you making us meet?? 🙂
