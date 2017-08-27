The Weekly Bleat: Did Someone Say Grain?

20 Comments

 

Hamish and Ivy, our two piggiest sheep.

 

There’s nothing our sheep love more than grain.  One sheep in particular thinks about it All. The. Time. That, of course, would be Hamish—our Scottish Blackface sheep with the white face.  Because Hamish was bottle-fed as a lamb, he’s very comfortable interacting with us.  He especially enjoys baaahing loudly whenever he sees us walking around the farm.  I think his reasoning is that the louder he baaahs at us, the more he increases his likelihood of receiving grain.  Well, that strategy doesn’t usually move Farmguy, but most of the time, it works on me. 🙂

Anyway, we’ve been giving the sheep grain treats over the last couple of weeks in order to make it a bit easier to corral them for shearing next month.  Here are a few photos to illustrate our sheep’s joy and exuberance when it’s grain time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Categories: Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, The Weekly Bleat

Tagged as: , , ,

20 Comments »

      • Not exactly. Turns out the lab rats are really highly intelligent beings from a different universe, they decided to run experiments on humans to determine how they would respond when the beings acted in certain ways, then began training people to do “x” when they did “Y”.

        So, perhaps your sheep are training you to give them grain when they follow you.

        Like

    • Thanks so much, Joey. Hamish is SO full of himself! I’ve actually seen him, plus a few other sheep perform a hop/prance maneuver when grain is anticipated. They are hilarious! 🙂
      You crack me up! Yes, I think we all can be motivated by a bit of grain, especially these sheep. And, thank goodness, because they’re very smart and just a little bit hardheaded sometimes. 😉

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s