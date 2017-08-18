Togetherness

“The arts and humanities define who we are as a people.  That is their power—to remind us of what we each have to offer, and what we all have in common.  To help us understand our history and imagine our future.  To give us hope in the moments of struggle and to bring us together when nothing else will.”

~Former First Lady Michelle Obama

 

“I was once asked why I don’t participate in anti-war demonstrations.  I said that I will never do that, but as soon as you have a PEACE rally, I’ll be there.”

~Mother Teresa

 

“One filled with joy preaches without preaching.”

~Mother Teresa

 

Wishing you all a peaceful weekend!

 

 

 

 

