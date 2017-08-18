Togetherness
“The arts and humanities define who we are as a people. That is their power—to remind us of what we each have to offer, and what we all have in common. To help us understand our history and imagine our future. To give us hope in the moments of struggle and to bring us together when nothing else will.”
~Former First Lady Michelle Obama
“I was once asked why I don’t participate in anti-war demonstrations. I said that I will never do that, but as soon as you have a PEACE rally, I’ll be there.”
~Mother Teresa
“One filled with joy preaches without preaching.”
~Mother Teresa
Wishing you all a peaceful weekend!
Categories: Art, Inspiration
We certainly need to stick together in love at the moment Tonya. Wishing you a happy and peaceful weekend too xx
I think so too, Judy. 💛 Thank you. 🙂 xoxo
Peace be with you too Tonya. These are words we should all need 💜
Thank you, Ritu.
From Europe to America, we all wish for peace.
Agreed.
Nothing’s greater than unity and togetherness.
You’re exactly right. Like the artist Norman Lewis (artwork featured here), I also believe in the “common condition of humanity rather than its differences.”
Thank you for visiting. 🙂🌻
Just so beautiful ,, this is your heart, speaks what your soul is like. I schtulz on your thoughts! Great (* L *)
What a lovely comment, Nilzeitung! Thank you for your kindness. 🙂💛
I am always dear and feel as a peace ambassador for my art, almost like you, my saying, "peace is always present and free everything else
Very expensive."
🙂
🙂💛
🌻
🌻🌻🌻
This is wonderful! Peace.
Peace to all….the world needs Peace and togetherness 🙂
Really wonderful!!
