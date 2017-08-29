Tuesday Tunes: Stand
“You are way too talented, gifted, and unusual to let anyone keep you from standing.”
From the Film, Music and Lyrics
Categories: Inspiration, music, Tuesday Tunes
Those sunflowers are beautiful Tonya, and I love the quote too 🙂
I love sunflowers, and these were growing at a winery I visited a couple of weeks ago. They were so huge! Thanks a bunch, Judy. 🙂
Nice! I just posted pics of my sunflowers on Sunday. Perfect illustration for standing tall and proud 🙂
Great quote and song choice, Tonya!
