The Weekly Bleat: Boogie With Ewe
Farmgirl with Scottish Blackface sheep
A while ago, I wrote a post about having the “winter blahs” and various methods that help lift my mood. A couple of these mood enhancing strategies included music and dancing. I even joked about installing a disco ball in our sheep shed, especially since I enjoy bee-bopping to radio tunes as I do farm chores. Well, Farmguy surprised me last week with not one, but two disco balls: one for the the sheep shed and one for the house. 🙂
Here’s the thing: Feeling down? Sometimes all you need to do is “get down.” So, go ahead, put on your boogie shoes and come on over to Green Hill Farm. Because, the disco ball is up, and this farmgirl is ready to dance her way right into spring!
Categories: The Weekly Bleat
Wow! So sweet farm guy!!
Thanks, Ritu! He is a sweetie! 🙂 💗
Get down Farm girl. Ewe rock.
Lol! Thanks! 😀🐑
The sheep don’t have problems with the disco ball? I didn’t think they would be crazy about it. Good for you.
We didn’t leave it there. We moved it to another area of the barn–out of their sight. Thanks! 🙂
That is so cool !
Heheh, great, I’m glad the sheep got one too! 🙂 My mom found a manufacturer selling them a while ago and bought one for her and dad, one for her brother and one for me. It’s small and I have it in the garden, but it’s great and it’s weathered all storms without falling down.
Ha-Ha too funny!
