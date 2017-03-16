The Weekly Bleat: Boogie With Ewe

9 Comments

Farmgirl with Scottish Blackface sheep

 

A while ago, I wrote a post about having the “winter blahs” and various methods that help lift my mood.  A couple of these mood enhancing strategies included music and dancing.  I even joked about installing a disco ball in our sheep shed, especially since I enjoy bee-bopping to radio tunes as I do farm chores. Well, Farmguy surprised me last week with not one, but two disco balls:  one for the the sheep shed and one for the house.  🙂

Here’s the thing:  Feeling down?  Sometimes all you need to do is “get down.”  So, go ahead, put on your boogie shoes and come on over to Green Hill Farm.  Because, the disco ball is up, and this farmgirl is ready to dance her way right into spring!

 

 

 

 

 

 

Categories: The Weekly Bleat

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

9 Comments »

  5. Heheh, great, I’m glad the sheep got one too! 🙂 My mom found a manufacturer selling them a while ago and bought one for her and dad, one for her brother and one for me. It’s small and I have it in the garden, but it’s great and it’s weathered all storms without falling down.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s