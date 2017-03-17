My name is Tonya, and I grew up on a 300-acre farm in rural Virginia that has been in my family for over 100 years. After graduating from college, receiving my master’s degree in speech and language pathology, and living and working in a small city for six years, I decided to return to the place of my childhood. Here, in this rural area, on this patch of green, where for four generations my family has farmed, gardened, and lived, I, too wanted to be a part of this continuity. As a fourth generation farmgirl, I have many interests that not only include, but also go beyond the basics of farming, gardening, sheep and chicken-keeping. It is all of this and more that I plan on sharing in this blog.
This Award is created to highlight and promote Inspiring Bloggers.
Pulled pork sandwiches? 👹
Sorry, couldn’t help it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Bite your tongue! 😉
LikeLiked by 1 person
So cute Tonya!
LikeLike
ahhhhh!
LikeLiked by 1 person
🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
Nothing! Nothing! The answer is definitely nothing!
I also love the picture of the sheep weighed down by the snow! The one on the left looks like he’s wearing a white blanket!
LikeLike
that lil’ piggy needs to get bigger if you want pork chops.
LikeLike
Great photo, Tonya…:)
LikeLike
Queeek! They are so cute, when little piglets. Can’t imagine, why we eat them later. So nice to look old fotos and former times! Time goes by quickly.
LikeLike