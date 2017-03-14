Ode to a Butterfly
One warm day last week, while walking Bizou and Dash in our awakening garden—awash with budding lilacs and daffodils, a tiny, blue butterfly flitted by us. Bizou, our 10-month-old puppy, promptly jumped, chased, and frolicked after this unwitting insect—performing all manner of twists and hops to catch it. Anyway, it was such a joyful sight that I was inspired to create this post. 🙂
“Ode to a Butterfly”
By Thomas Wentworth Higginson
Thou spark of life that wavest wings of gold,
Thou songless wanderer mid the songful birds,
With Nature’s secrets in thy tints unrolled
Through gorgeous cipher, past the reach of words,
Yet dear to every child
In glad pursuit beguiled,
Living his unspoiled days mid flowers and flocks and herds!
Thou winged blossom, liberated thing,
What secret tie binds thee to other flowers,
Still held within the garden’s fostering?
Will they too soar with the completed hours,
Take flight, and be like thee
Irrevocably free,
Hovering at will o’er their parental bowers?
Or is thy lustre drawn from heavenly hues,—-
A sumptuous drifting fragment of the sky,
Caught when the sunset its last glance imbues
With sudden splendor, and the tree tops high…
The garden one wide banquet spreads for thee,
O daintiest reveller of the joyous earth!
One drop of honey gives satiety;
A second draught would drug thee past all mirth.
Thy feast no orgy shows;
Thy calm eyes never close,
Thou soberest sprite to which the sun gives birth.
This is a joyful sight! The promise of warm days, flowers, and beautiful butterflies. This post made me smile 🙂
Your lovely comment made me smile! Thank you. I’m looking forward to spring, too. 🙂
I miss butterflies. thanks for posting the pics.
I seldom see butterflies until midsummer, so this post makes me think of the garden! 🙂 Soon! 🙂
Oooh I look forward to the butterflies this spring! I bet Bizou had a good time chasing it. 🙂
