Ode to a Butterfly

5 Comments

 

One warm day last week, while walking Bizou and Dash in our awakening garden—awash with budding lilacs and daffodils, a tiny, blue butterfly flitted by us.  Bizou, our 10-month-old puppy, promptly jumped, chased, and frolicked after this unwitting insect—performing all manner of twists and hops to catch it. Anyway, it was such a joyful sight that I was inspired to create this post.  🙂

 

 

“Ode to a Butterfly”

By Thomas Wentworth Higginson

 

Thou spark of life that wavest wings of gold,

Thou songless wanderer mid the songful birds,

With Nature’s secrets in thy tints unrolled

Through gorgeous cipher, past the reach of words,

   Yet dear to every child

  In glad pursuit beguiled,

Living his unspoiled days mid flowers and flocks and herds!

 

Thou winged blossom, liberated thing,

What secret tie binds thee to other flowers,

Still held within the garden’s fostering?

Will they too soar with the completed hours,

   Take flight, and be like thee

   Irrevocably free,

Hovering at will o’er their parental bowers?

 

Or is thy lustre drawn from heavenly hues,—-

A sumptuous drifting fragment of the sky,

Caught when the sunset its last glance imbues

With sudden splendor, and the tree tops high…

 

The garden one wide banquet spreads for thee,

O daintiest reveller of the joyous earth!

One drop of honey gives satiety;

A second draught would drug thee past all mirth.

   Thy feast no orgy shows;

Thy calm eyes never close,

Thou soberest sprite to which the sun gives birth.

 

 

 

 

Categories: music, Poetry, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , ,

5 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s