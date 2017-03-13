Snowed In On Green Hill Farm

Acrostic poetry by Tonya R. Hengerer

Snow

Softly falling–

Not a sound,

Only

Whirling, whirling to the ground.

 

Winter

When

Icy, cold weather

Naturally interrupts

The warmth

Enjoyed upon Earth

Radiated by the sun.

 

Shovel

Something with which one

Heaves snow

Out of the way; a

Very useful,

Everyday tool–mostly

Languishing in a shed until winter.

 

  7. I can’t believe how many wonderful shots of the birds you were able to catch! Wow!

    Lovely words, setting, dog too, but wow on the elusive cardinal pics! 🙂

  15. What stunning images … the snow falling, softly blanketing your place, the birds watching then working hard to keep their bodies warm and the dogs, nicely wrapped taking it all in. Your poems top the whole post off beautifully and I so much enjoyed it all 😊

