Snowed In On Green Hill Farm
Acrostic poetry by Tonya R. Hengerer
“Snow”
Softly falling–
Not a sound,
Only
Whirling, whirling to the ground.
“Winter”
When
Icy, cold weather
Naturally interrupts
The warmth
Enjoyed upon Earth
Radiated by the sun.
“Shovel”
Something with which one
Heaves snow
Out of the way; a
Very useful,
Everyday tool–mostly
Languishing in a shed until winter.
Categories: Acrostic Poem, Family Homeplace, Poetry, Reflections on Farm Life
Could not be more beautiful!!
That’s lovely! Thank you. 😊
Spring is coming…
I know….Mother Nature is playing with us. 😉🌸
My friend in NYC is bracing for a bad one!!! Her brother lives one town south of me! Hopefully this will be the last of winter.
What wonderful pictures! I enjoyed looking through them.
The birds are so novel against the snow….and the dogs are doing their part, too, I’m sure!
I absolutely love these pictures!
Very clever, Tonya. We’re getting 22-30 inches beginning tonight through tomorrow. But it’s March😊
Such serenity on your farm in the snow. Enjoy it, it won’t last long. (Fingers crossed) ❤️
I can’t believe how many wonderful shots of the birds you were able to catch! Wow!
Lovely words, setting, dog too, but wow on the elusive cardinal pics! 🙂
that’s a nice dusting of snow.
I must say, finally being on the other side of the fence with this, I am not in the least bit jealous. We hit 60 degrees for the first time since last fall today. 🙂
Those birds!! 🙂 I could do with a bit of this cold in this soaring heat … Send some over 🙂
Beautiful Tonya! You know I get jealous when I see snow photos!!
Such beautiful pictures!
Nice poetry!
I love how skilled the little birds are on the wall. Clinging to it like a pro.
What stunning images … the snow falling, softly blanketing your place, the birds watching then working hard to keep their bodies warm and the dogs, nicely wrapped taking it all in. Your poems top the whole post off beautifully and I so much enjoyed it all 😊
Cannot believe you have snow again, but it does look so so beautiful.
