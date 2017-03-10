21 Comments »

  2. LOL! I love it, my dog is the same way.

    Akela is older, he’s about 10 yrs now, so the doctor has him on a salmon oil product for his joints. Once we ran out and gave him his regular food without out it, boy did we ever get “the look”. He walked away and wouldn’t eat until later at night. Dogs can be so funny.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s