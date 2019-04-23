Tuesday Tunes: Brave New World

10 Comments

The chicks are about 7 weeks old and looking more and more like miniature chickens these days. They’re finally ready to come out of the coop and explore the outdoors.  Although it will be a while before they’re free-ranging in the pasture, these little guys have plenty of room inside the safety of the aviary for now.

Today was the first time the chicks have felt the warmth of the sun on their faces and bodies. They were a bit uncertain about leaving their cozy coop, but it wasn’t long until they were out and frolicking in the sunshine.

Welcome to their “coming out” party!  Here’s a little music to get the party started.  😉

 

Categories: Chicken Keeping, Inspiration, music, Reflections on Farm Life, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , , ,

10 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.