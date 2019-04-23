Tuesday Tunes: Brave New World
The chicks are about 7 weeks old and looking more and more like miniature chickens these days. They’re finally ready to come out of the coop and explore the outdoors. Although it will be a while before they’re free-ranging in the pasture, these little guys have plenty of room inside the safety of the aviary for now.
Today was the first time the chicks have felt the warmth of the sun on their faces and bodies. They were a bit uncertain about leaving their cozy coop, but it wasn’t long until they were out and frolicking in the sunshine.
Welcome to their “coming out” party! Here’s a little music to get the party started. 😉
Categories: Chicken Keeping, Inspiration, music, Reflections on Farm Life, Tuesday Tunes
Good to always have a peek at your farm! 💕
Thanks so much, Garfield. 😊💗
Cute!
🙂🐓
That was fun!
Thanks, Anne. 🙂🐓
I love your farm pics. 🙂
Thank you, Jim. 🙂
Adorable. 🐤
Thanks, Gail.
