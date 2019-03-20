What’s At the End of Your Rainbow?
Rainbow Over Roanoke, Virginia
January 2019
“Have a sincere desire to serve God and mankind, and stop doubting, stop thinking negatively. Simply start living by faith, pray earnestly and humbly, and get into the habit of looking expectantly for the best.
~Norman Vincent Peale
It’s hard to believe that just a few days ago we were celebrating St. Patrick’s Day and the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow; And now, springtime and sunshine are right around the corner. It seems like cold, gray January wasn’t that long ago.
It was on one of those overcast January days that I was driving to the nearby city of Roanoke for an appointment. I was feeling anxious—almost panicked about my upcoming endeavor of opening a wine experience company comprised of a gourmet wine shop, wine school, and wine destination travel. Creating this wine business called, Everyday Sommelier has been a goal of mine for the last two years. I thought it would be challenging and enjoyable work, but mostly, I wanted to provide a fun and relaxing setting to empower others to gain knowledge and confidence with wine as well as become more informed consumers. Even though I’d received much positive feedback, I was still feeling doubt.
I will pause my story here for a moment. Like others, throughout my life…I have perceived God’s gentle presence guiding me. And, I have always been open to seeing and reading “signs” or happenings as something more than just pure coincidences.
On this particularly gray morning—both internally and externally, the most uplifting and beautiful rainbow appeared—almost out of nowhere as I drove through the city. Then, a little while later, I found myself at a stoplight behind a car with a license plate that read: Mat 5:16. Since I don’t have the Bible memorized, I quickly pulled out my iPhone and googled Matthew 5:16 King James Version:
Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in heaven.
A couple of hours later after my appointment, I was on my way home. Once again, I stopped at a traffic light and waited. As I sat there, I glanced to the left. And, in the lane beside me, a car or two ahead, was another faithful Roanoke motorist with the following license plate:
GODGTIT
(God got it—at least that’s how I interpreted it.)
Okay, I thought, either there’s some kind of religious license plate festival going on today, or….God’s trying REALLY hard to tell me something:
STOP WORRYING. BE POSITIVE.
HAVE FAITH.
Here’s the thing: EVERY. SINGLE. ONE. of us has a light to shine—a way to serve God and mankind. It can be anything. It can even be something small. After all, opening a wine shop and school isn’t exactly putting a rocket into outer space or winning the Nobel Peace Prize. However, what matters, is that our endeavors enrich others, ourselves, and have a positive impact. So, forget the pot of gold at the end of the rainbow. There’s something much better. FAITH—faith in God, faith in ourselves, and faith in each other.
“Now faith is the substance of things hoped for, the evidence of things not seen.”
~Hebrews 11:1
Wishing you a wonderful day full of good things!
Categories: Inspiration, music, Nature, Photography
Lovely Tonya 😘
Thank you very much, Ritu. 😊❤️
I can so much relate with this post Tonya… awareness of divine presence can make one move mountains. Salute to your faith🙏🏻❤️
Thank you for your lovely comment, Shivangi. I’m so glad you visited! ❤️
Tonya,
A beautiful message from an individual who’s light is evident! Thanks for the reminder.
That’s such a kind thing to say, Charlene. A heartfelt thank you. xo
love the way God shows us and speaks to us-beautiful and Godspeed in your dream-also-you do live in a beautiful place.
Roanoke is a lovely place surrounded by mountains. And, I agree. God works in mysterious ways. Thank you so much.
What a marvelous, uplifting message!
I’m so happy you liked it, Anne. Thank you. I hope you are well and hopefully, enjoying some spring sunshine. 😊☀️
Our spring sunshine is trying its best to bring the temps above freezing. The daffodils are bowing low in protest of the cold.
This has to be the most powerful and uplifting post I have read. Thank you for sharing your light. You will be successful and I cannot wait for you to share more of your journey. Many blessings 💗🌻
