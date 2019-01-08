Tuesday Tunes: Peaceful Skies
Green Hill Farm
I often listen to Pandora’s symphonic music station while I’m in my makeshift art studio. It’s relaxing and helps my right brain to engage while I’m working on a painting. Recently, I heard the beautiful “Flower Duet” from Lakmé—a three-act opera composed by Léo Delibes between 1881 and 1882 and based on a novel by Pierre Loti.
You’ve probably heard this lovely, ethereal music—either at the opera, or perhaps, you’ll recognize it as the boarding music of British Air. Anyway, I thought it accompanied this peaceful scene from Green Hill Farm perfectly. I hope you enjoy the music and the view!
Happy Tuesday!
Beautiful, Tonya!
🙂
spectacular
I couldn’t hear the music, but the views were glorious.
Gorgeous photos, Tonya. I see theres some snow on the ground. What time of year was that?
stunning pictures! and that is one of my favorite pieces of music
