Friday Farm Favorites: Cheerfulness

“Cheerfulness,” 14 X 18, acrylic on canvas

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

“Daring enthusiasm
And abiding cheerfulness
Can accomplish everything on earth
Without fail.”

~Sri Chinmoy

Farmguy and I love England, especially the Cotswolds, and one of our favorite places to spend an afternoon is Kiftsgate Court Gardens.  It’s located very near Hidcote Manor Garden and is situated above the village of Mickleton in the county of Gloucestershire, in the far north of the county close to the border with both Worcestershire and Warwickshire. The gardens, famed for its roses, are the creation of three generations of women gardeners. Started by Heather Muir in the 1920s, continued by Diany Binny from 1950, and now looked after by Anne Chambers and her husband. Kiftsgate Court is currently the home of the Chambers family.

My latest painting, “Cheerfulness,” was inspired by a photograph I took during one of our visits at this lovely garden.

 

*As always, lots of gratitude to my friend and art teacher, Janet Wimmer for her input and guidance. 🙂

Wishing everyone a wonderful weekend!

 

 

