The Weekly Bleat: Happiness

Farmgirl and her beloved Bizou

 

“Happiness is a warm puppy.”

~Charles M. Schulz

“Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”

~Abraham Lincoln

“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”

~Marcus Aurelius

 

 

Have a wonderful day!!

 

  5. I’d be lost without my dog. Who else gives totally unlimited love and support? Even family and friends have days when they seem not to like us very much, but dogs are always there for that much-needed hug and kiss. I remember going through the divorce from my first husband and hugging my dog sooo hard while crying into his fur. That dog got me through, and I’ve had dogs ever since.

