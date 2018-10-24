The Weekly Bleat: Happiness
Farmgirl and her beloved Bizou
“Happiness is a warm puppy.”
~Charles M. Schulz
“Folks are usually about as happy as they make up their minds to be.”
~Abraham Lincoln
“The happiness of your life depends upon the quality of your thoughts.”
~Marcus Aurelius
Have a wonderful day!!
Categories: The Weekly Bleat, Photography, Inspiration
Aw! 😍
Thanks, Ritu. 😊 Love sweet Bizou!
Happiness is a function of accepting what is. — Werner Erhard
Very wise and true. Thank you for sharing. 🌻
Very much in agreement, especially with the first quotation. ❤ Happy puppy with full force onwards!
So glad you visited! It’s difficult to be anything other than happy when in the presence of so much affection, love, and joy. 😊❤️
There are two very happy indiviudals…though I don’t know who is happier..:)
It may be a draw…😊🐶
I’d be lost without my dog. Who else gives totally unlimited love and support? Even family and friends have days when they seem not to like us very much, but dogs are always there for that much-needed hug and kiss. I remember going through the divorce from my first husband and hugging my dog sooo hard while crying into his fur. That dog got me through, and I’ve had dogs ever since.
