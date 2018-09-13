A Hard Rain
Sheep heading towards the barn as a storm brews on Green Hill Farm
“You are never alone or helpless. The force that guides the stars guides you too.”
~Shrii Shrii Anandamurti; Indian philosopher
Praying for all of those who are in the path of Hurricane Florence.
Categories: Inspiration, music, Photography
I heard just on the news Florence has been downgraded to a Cat 2 storm. I hope everyone stays safe and no flooding. Take care Farmgirl and all in America who are affected.💕
LikeLiked by 1 person
The storm keeps changing…hopefully it will continue to be downgraded. Thank you, Garfield. 💗
LikeLiked by 1 person