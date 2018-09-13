A Hard Rain

2 Comments

Sheep heading towards the barn as a storm brews on Green Hill Farm

 

 

“You are never alone or helpless.  The force that guides the stars guides you too.”

 

~Shrii Shrii Anandamurti; Indian philosopher

 

 

Praying for all of those who are in the path of Hurricane Florence.

 

Categories: Inspiration, music, Photography

Tagged as: , , , ,

2 Comments »

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.