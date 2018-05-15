Tuesday Tunes: Shine!
“You can be the most beautiful person in the world and everybody sees light and rainbows when they look at you, but if you yourself don’t know it, all of that doesn’t even matter. Every second that you spend on doubting your worth, every moment that you use to criticize yourself; is a second of your life wasted, is a moment of your life thrown away. It’s not like you have forever, so don’t waste any of your seconds, don’t throw even one of your moments away.”
~ C. JoyBell C.
“Strong people have a strong sense of self-worth and self-awareness; they don’t need the approval of others.”
~Roy T. Bennett
“Every woman that finally figured out her worth, has picked up her suitcases of pride and boarded a flight to freedom, which landed in the valley of change.”
~Shannon L. Alder
“Life is too short to waste any amount of time on wondering what other people think about you. In the first place, if they had better things going on in their lives, they wouldn’t have the time to sit around and talk about you. What’s important to me is not others’ opinions of me, but what’s important to me is my opinion of myself.”
~ C. JoyBell C.
“Anger, resentment and jealousy doesn’t change the heart of others– it only changes yours.”
~Shannon L. Alder
“There will always be someone willing to hurt you, put you down, gossip about you, belittle your accomplishments and judge your soul. It is a fact that we all must face. However, if you realize that God is a best friend that stands beside you when others cast stones you will never be afraid, never feel worthless and never feel alone.”
~Shannon L. Alder
Wishing you a wonderful Tuesday!
Categories: Inspiration, music, Photography, Tuesday Tunes
Great quotes, great song and great sentiment – what a lovely post!
I have been absent for several weeks whilst I effected a rather major move. Now that I am settled it is a pleasure to be able to dip back into the blog-pool and over time I will catch up with all I have missed. And of course, write some of my own too, though that may be construed as a threat rather than a delight 😉
Thanks so much, Osyth. Welcome back!! Looking forward to your future posts! 🙂💗xo
