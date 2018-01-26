My name is Tonya, and I grew up on a 300-acre farm in rural Virginia that has been in my family for over 100 years. After graduating from college, receiving my master’s degree in speech and language pathology, and living and working in a small city for six years, I decided to return to the place of my childhood. Here, in this rural area, on this patch of green, where for four generations my family has farmed, gardened, and lived, I, too wanted to be a part of this continuity. As a fourth generation farmgirl, I have many interests that not only include, but also go beyond the basics of farming, gardening, sheep and chicken-keeping. It is all of this and more that I plan on sharing in this blog.
They look so cute.
Ivy, Hamish, and Clover are our biggest grain fans. Those three are always front and center! I love all their sweet personalities. Thanks! 🙂
I know Hamish from prior posts, which are Ivy and Clover?
Ivy is the sheep with the mostly black face (on the right) in the first picture at the top of the post. Clover is the first sheep after the mountain and field picture. He’s the sweetest sheep…and the alpha. 🙂
Snowy sheep!!!!
Snowy and woolly. It’s amazing how much their wool has grown since October! 🐏
Your furry friends look nice and comfy in that weather!
I think they definitely prefer cold weather to hot. We often see them sleeping outside of the barn on a clear winter night. 🙂
where’s the snow? Hammish is cool.
Have a wonderful weekend sweetie! same for farm dude!
Thanks so much, Jim. Hamish is a hoot! 🙂
We only got a couple of inches with this snowfall, and it melted fast. Happy weekend!
Beautiful.
Thank you.
Love your woolies Farmgirl. Have a blessed weekend and thank you for your continued prayers 😉😚☺
