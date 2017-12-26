Tuesday Tunes: Celebrate!
Basilica di San Lorenzo
Chapel of the Princes
Florence, Italy
“You can turn this world around
And bring back all of those happy days
Put your troubles down
It’s time to celebrate
Let love shine
And we will find
A way to come together
And make things better.”
~Madonna
*A very special thank you to our good friend and fantastic photographer, Doug Frassa. The first half of this photo collage is comprised of Doug’s spontaneous and artful photographs taken in beautiful Scotland and England.
Thanks for the tour!! Dewars whisky…hope you had a good tasting session👍😃
Thanks, Garfield. We really enjoyed our tour of Dewars. It was a fun visit, especially since this whiskey (on the rocks with a twist) was Farmguy’s grandfather’s favorite cocktail. 🙂
Phenomenal pics
Thank you. 🙂
Great pics!
Thanks, Holly.
