Tuesday Tunes: Celebrate!

Basilica di San Lorenzo

Chapel of the Princes

Florence, Italy

 

 

“You can turn this world around

And bring back all of those happy days

Put your troubles down

It’s time to celebrate

Let love shine

And we will find

A way to come together

And make things better.”

~Madonna

 

*A very special thank you to our good friend and fantastic photographer, Doug Frassa.  The first half of this photo collage is comprised of Doug’s spontaneous and artful photographs taken in beautiful Scotland and England.

 

 

