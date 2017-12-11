Holiday Snack Mix
I always enjoy making this festive snack mix to share with friends and family. It makes a fun party favor or even a lovely hostess gift, especially when presented in a colorful tin.
Ingredients:
Dried cranberries and mini marshmallows will mix merrily with this snack…use your favorites.
10-1/2 oz. pkg. rice cereal squares
8-oz. pkg. candy-coated chocolates
8-oz. pkg. candy-coated peanuts
9-oz. pkg. raisins
12-oz. jar dry-roasted peanuts
Method:
Mix all ingredients together; store in an airtight container.
Makes approximately 3 pounds.
Enjoy!
