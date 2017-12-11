Holiday Snack Mix

I always enjoy making this festive snack mix to share with friends and family.  It makes a fun party favor or even a lovely hostess gift, especially when presented in a colorful tin.

Ingredients:

Dried cranberries and mini marshmallows will mix merrily with this snack…use your favorites.

10-1/2 oz. pkg. rice cereal squares

8-oz. pkg. candy-coated chocolates

8-oz. pkg. candy-coated peanuts

9-oz. pkg. raisins

12-oz. jar dry-roasted peanuts

Method:

Mix all ingredients together; store in an airtight container.

Makes approximately 3 pounds.

 

 

Enjoy!

