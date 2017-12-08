Friday Farm Favorites: Feeling Festive
I LOVE wandering around vintage/antiques stores. You know the kind—where there’s everything from beautiful, old quilts to those tacky Smurf drinking glasses you just had to collect when you were a child. The fun thing is you never know what you may find….treasure or trinkets. But, it’s all good stuff!
Well, recently, while enjoying a lazy afternoon in one of these delightful shops, I discovered an item that grabbed my attention…and completely cracked me up—a pillow with little red bells on the corners and the phrase, “Get Your Jingle On.” I laughed out loud, but continued to walk around. However, I didn’t forget about the pillow. The more I thought about it, the more I decided that I really needed it. I thought, “What a good reminder for this season of love and goodwill.”
So, if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, tired, or stressed-out, put on some festive music, remember your blessings, and think about all the wonderful things you can do to reflect light into our world by offering a kind word, a bright smile, or a helpful hand.
Go ahead,
“GET YOUR JINGLE ON.”
As you can see, Clementine, Dash, and Bizou love the pillow, especially the bells. 🙂
Categories: Animals, Christmas, Friday Farm Favorites, music, Photography
What a cute kitty!
Thank you very much. Clementine is a little diva kitty—lots of personality! 🙂
Funny phrase…seems like that pillow has fans already..:)
Thanks, George. I think so! 😊🐶🐱
Love that pillow!
Thank you, Ritu. I thought it was funny… and good inspiration. 😉🎄
🙂
The animals have their jingle on! So cute!
Yes, they do! I didn’t think I was going to be able to get the pillow away from Bizou. He loved it! Thank you. 🙂🎄
I love those dogs!
