Friday Farm Favorites: Feeling Festive

I LOVE wandering around vintage/antiques stores.  You know the kind—where there’s everything from beautiful, old quilts to those tacky Smurf drinking glasses you just had to collect when you were a child. The fun thing is you never know what you may find….treasure or trinkets.  But, it’s all good stuff!

Well, recently, while enjoying a lazy afternoon in one of these delightful shops, I discovered an item that grabbed my attention…and completely cracked me up—a pillow with little red bells on the corners and the phrase, “Get Your Jingle On.”  I laughed out loud, but continued to walk around.  However, I didn’t forget about the pillow.  The more I thought about it, the more I decided that I really needed it.  I thought, “What a good reminder for this season of love and goodwill.”

So, if you’re feeling a little overwhelmed, tired, or stressed-out, put on some festive music, remember your blessings, and think about all the wonderful things you can do to reflect light into our world by offering a kind word, a bright smile, or a helpful hand.

Go ahead,

“GET YOUR JINGLE ON.”

 

 

As you can see, Clementine, Dash, and Bizou love the pillow, especially the bells. 🙂

