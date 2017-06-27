Tuesday Tunes: This Little Light of Mine….
“As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our own way.”
~Mary Anne Radmacher
*** “Your greatest test is when you are able to bless someone else while you are going through your own storm.”
~Unknown
“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”
~Charles Dickens
“Stars don’t shine because they want to be seen. They shine because they are stars.”
~Alexander Den Heijer
“Well we all shine on
Like the moon and the stars and the sun
Yeah we all shine on
On and on and on on and on…”
~John Lennen
“This little light of mine
I’m going to let it shine
let it shine, let it shine, let it shine….”
~Harry Dixon Loes
thanks. now I have this tune stuck in my head.
So do I! I’ve only listened to it about 20 times while working on this post. 😉💛
Enjoy your day, Jim!
shine shine shine!!! <3<3<3
🌙 ⭐️ ☀️ xo
Oh HOW all those quotes and lyrics resonate and how the music is stuck in my head in an utterly blissful way. Just the ticket as we Brits say!
Thank you, Osyth. 🙂 So happy you enjoyed it! I love the lyrics, too. I think the song has such a wonderful and uplifting message of empowerment. In each of our own ways, we can make our world a better place….simply by starting with ourselves and having a positive attitude towards life. ☀️ xo
My son keeps singing this song… thank you for the wonderful quotes😀
Your son sounds like a sweetie. Thank you, Shivangi. 🙂
Awesome!
Thank you!
