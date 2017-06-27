Tuesday Tunes: This Little Light of Mine….

10 Comments

* So much better if you turn up the volume. 😉

 

 

“As we work to create light for others, we naturally light our own way.”

~Mary Anne Radmacher

 

 

 

*** “Your greatest test is when you are able to bless someone else while you are going through your own storm.”

~Unknown

 

 

“No one is useless in this world who lightens the burdens of another.”

~Charles Dickens

 

 

“Stars don’t shine because they want to be seen.  They shine because they are stars.”

~Alexander Den Heijer

 

 

————————————————————————————————————————————————

“Well we all shine on

Like the moon and the stars and the sun

Yeah we all shine on

On and on and on on and on…”

~John Lennen

 

 

“This little light of mine

I’m going to let it shine

let it shine, let it shine, let it shine….”

~Harry Dixon Loes

 

Categories: music, Inspiration, Tuesday Tunes

Tagged as: , , , , ,

10 Comments »

  4. Thank you, Osyth. 🙂 So happy you enjoyed it! I love the lyrics, too. I think the song has such a wonderful and uplifting message of empowerment. In each of our own ways, we can make our world a better place….simply by starting with ourselves and having a positive attitude towards life. ☀️ xo

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s