Mother Nature’s Helper

“Vintage Watering Can,” 18 x 18 acrylic on canvas

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

*Many thanks to my wonderful art teacher!

 

 

 

“Mother Nature’s Helper”

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

What one uses to

Attack parched, arid

Terroir,

Eradicating dryness and

Restoring an

Ideal environment

Necessary for

Growing

 

Crops, such as, cantaloupe

And, especially cucumbers—Mother

Nature’s helper.

 

Categories: Acrostic Poem, Art, Gardening

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

