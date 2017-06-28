Mother Nature’s Helper
“Vintage Watering Can,” 18 x 18 acrylic on canvas
by Tonya R. Hengerer
*Many thanks to my wonderful art teacher!
“Mother Nature’s Helper”
by Tonya R. Hengerer
What one uses to
Attack parched, arid
Terroir,
Eradicating dryness and
Restoring an
Ideal environment
Necessary for
Growing
Crops, such as, cantaloupe
And, especially cucumbers—Mother
Nature’s helper.
Categories: Acrostic Poem, Art, Gardening
LOVE both! Love your sweet artistic soul!
That’s really nice! Thank you so much, Judy. 💗
Wonderful Tonya!
Thank you, Ritu! 😊
Wow, you’ve done great! You are so close to nature, so i would consider this as best from you!
How kind! I appreciate your positive feedback. Many thanks, Alok. 🙂
Wonderful, Tonya! Love seeing your paintings pop up!
Thank you, Donna. 🙂
Well done! Acrostic and painting alike 🙂
Thanks so much, Joey. 🙂
