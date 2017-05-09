Tuesday Tunes: Green Grass, Blue Sky….
Farmguy and I had just gotten home from Sunday brunch a couple of weeks ago, when I noticed Clover, one of my favorite sheep, seemed to be limping. So, I immediately walked into the pasture to check on him. While I was trying to figure out which leg/foot may be injured, Farmguy snapped these pictures. Since I don’t usually dress-up to work with the sheep, I guess he saw this as a unique photo opportunity. 🙂
Green grass, blue sky, and sweet woollies…..my idea of peace.
Categories: Green Hill Farm, Photography, Tuesday Tunes
Aw-Clover may have a bit of arthritis? How is he doing now???
I believe Clover does have a little arthritis. Sometimes after he’s been lying down and then gets up, he’ll have a tiny limp. However, it seemed a bit worse that day. We checked his hooves and removed a small pebble from one of them. He also got a shot of banamine (anti inflammatory) and restricted to lower paddock for a day or two (no hill climbing). He’s much better now! Thank you for asking, Cheryl.
So good to hear he is doing much better! x
Yes–I’m relieved! 🙂
Great photos! Hope Clover is on the mend.
Thank you, Jennie. Thankfully, he is back to himself—leading the flock in a full run in order to arrive first at the grain troughs in the morning. 🙂
Way to go, Clover.
I was elated to see him move so fast! Thanks, Jennie. 🙂
You look lovely tending the sheep in your dress. So sweet! I’m glad to read you got the irritating pebble out.
You’re sweet! Thanks, Kathryn. I’m glad, too! 🐑
Always love your photos Tonya!!!
That’s really nice! Thank you, Ritu. 🙂 xo
I can’t blame your husband … you look like an A-lister casually wandering in the paddock! Poor Clover … I do hope her foot doesn’t give her too much trouble.
Thank you, Osyth. 😊 Clover is feeling much better now!
💛🐑
😊
Großartige (*L*)Großartige
Thank you!
Very very happy, written words are genuine, I want it is also nature love.
So the earth has begun with us, take and give, I wish you all the best, and good luck in your farm, se/nz sala
Thank you very much.
(*L*) Bitte Bitte.
Look at those sheep-y faces. A pretty scene. 🙂
Thank you, Deborah. I love those sheep-y faces! 😊❤️🐑
Your sheep all seem to love you, Tonya. I hope Clover is feeling better now, and is running around with the others.
Your dress looks very pretty BTW! 🙂
