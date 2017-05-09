Tuesday Tunes: Green Grass, Blue Sky….

Farmguy and I had just gotten home from Sunday brunch a couple of weeks ago, when I noticed Clover, one of my favorite sheep, seemed to be limping.  So, I immediately walked into the pasture to check on him. While I was trying to figure out which leg/foot may be injured, Farmguy snapped these pictures.  Since I don’t usually dress-up to work with the sheep, I guess he saw this as a unique photo opportunity. 🙂

 

 

Green grass, blue sky, and sweet woollies…..my idea of peace.

 

 

