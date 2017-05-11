It’s All About Perspective
“A View to a Kiss,” 20 x 24 acrylic on canvas
by Tonya R. Hengerer
“Writing has laws of perspective, of light and shade just as painting does, or music. If you are born knowing them, fine. If not, learn them. Then rearrange the rules to suit yourself.”
~Truman Capote
“When you wake up every day, you have two choices. You can either be positive or negative; an optimist or a pessimist. I choose to be an optimist. It’s all a matter of perspective.”
~Harvey Mackay
Many thanks to my wonderful art teacher, Janet Wimmer for her very helpful feedback and instruction. 🙂
Striking. Intriguing. You are branching out in your work!
Thank you, Judy. I saw this photo in a book about Paris, and I kept going back to it. I loved the composition and thought it would make an interesting painting. It was also a good challenge. I learned a lot!
Beautiful artwork!
Thank you! 😊
Wow! Very nice work! It’s a lot of fun to try something a little different. Good to see you painting again and branching out! 😊
Thank you so much, Donna. I appreciate your feedback. It was a fun project! 😊
Lovely artwork Tonya.
xxx Massive Hugs xxx
Thanks very much, David. 😊
You are a woman of many talents. Thank you for sharing your art with us!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That’s really kind, Gina! Thank you. 😊
Oh my goodness! That is wonderful painting! You’re really evolving! Love it! 🙂
Thank you for such a lovely comment, Joey. I really enjoyed making this painting, and I gained a bit more knowledge on perspective. I’m so happy you like it!! 🙂
Wow! I love that painting ❤️
Many thanks, Osyth. Your generous comment is much appreciated!! 😊 xo
Very nice, Tonya and it’s always nice to recognize a teacher, especially one in be field of arts.
Love the quotes..:)
Thank you, George. 😊 I’m very fortunate to have Mrs. Wimmer as a teacher. She has a wonderful way of explaining technique, and she’s always so positive and encouraging! 🙂
Beautiful Tonya!
Thank you very much, Ritu. It was a great learning experience. 🙂
Edvard Munch meets Edward Hooper!
You are going from strength to strength with your painting Tonya. I love this one 🙂
