It’s All About Perspective

“A View to a Kiss,” 20 x 24 acrylic on canvas

by Tonya R. Hengerer

 

“Writing has laws of perspective, of light and shade just as painting does, or music.  If you are born knowing them, fine.  If not, learn them.  Then rearrange the rules to suit yourself.”

~Truman Capote

 

“When you wake up every day, you have two choices.  You can either be positive or negative; an optimist or a pessimist.  I choose to be an optimist.  It’s all a matter of perspective.”

~Harvey Mackay

 

Many thanks to my wonderful art teacher, Janet Wimmer for her very helpful feedback and instruction. 🙂

