Firenze
Farmgirl in Firenze–May 2017
“We talk of many things as we walk and do not realize, as we go through the tiny cobbled streets, pass the crowded cafes and gelataries, that Florence is gingerly working its charm and paving its way through our hearts.” – (source)
“Firenze and the surrounding Tuscan countryside are the most sensuous places I have ever visited. The splendorous art of the city is a kaleidoscopic circus of colors, figures, lines, and shapes which dazzle the eye. The aromas of delicious cuisine waft out of the trattorie and into the streets. And the sounds of the city – from the bells of the imposing campanile to the massive church organs to the street musicians – create a marvelous musical melody accompanying you on every corner.” – Jack Meyer, CAPA Florence alum
Celebrating an early 20th anniversary in Tuscany.
Lucky you! congratulations!
Thank you. 😊
New address for Heartafire : https://houseofheartweb.wordpress.com/
Thank you for letting me know.
Beautiful Firenze! My favourite city in Italy. Congratulations on the anniversary!
Firenze is really lovely! I understand why it’s your favorite. 🙂
Thank you.
Many congratulations to you both and what better way to spend such a significant anniversary than in Firenze? Heavenly!
It’s such a romantic city–so beautiful! Thanks so much, Osyth.
Tuscany is intoxicating in a very good way. Happy 20th Anniversary, Tonya!😊
Yes, it is! 😉 Thank you, George.
Happy Anniversary Tonya… you are a cute couple. God bless😀🙏🏻
That’s very kind, Shivangi! Many thanks. 🌻
Happy early anniversary, you two! Enjoy!
Thank you! 😊
How wonderful! Happy Anniversary, and many more!! 🌹
Many thanks! 🙂
Looks fantastic, Happy anniversary!
Thank you. 🙂
Lovely picture of you two… Happy anniversary, Tonya, stay blessed… 🙂
Wonderful! So pretty! (All of you/it!) I suspect you celebrate your marriage every day! 😀 Happy early Anniversary!
Wow huge congrats! I shattered my finger in three places on my our 20th anniversary trip last year. I can only hope yours is less eventful in that arena, lol! Enjoy your time there, it’s gorgeous!
