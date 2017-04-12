So Many Reasons to Love London

“When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life.”

~Samuel  Johnson

 

I first visited London when I was 21 years-old.  I was on a study abroad program while an undergraduate at Hollins College (now Hollins University)—a four-year, private women’s college in Roanoke, Virginia.  To this day, I believe that my time living and studying abroad had more of a positive impact on my life goals and world view than almost any other part of my education.  As students, we registered for classes such as music, political science, British history, art, and literature.  Studying in London was such an enriching experience:  Reading Oscar Wilde’s play, The Importance of Being Earnest…and then, getting to watch Dame Maggie Smith as Lady Bracknell on stage.  All I can say is, wow! Or, studying a piece of music and going to the symphony to hear it.  Everything we learned was applied in context.  We were also encouraged to travel—whether it was within England or on the continent.  And, all students were assigned a family to live with or a homestay in London during the semester.  I was extremely fortunate to be placed with the Sharp family, especially since they were (and still are) so welcoming, warm, and generous. My time with them was the “icing on the cake” of my semester abroad.  And, happily, we’re still in touch today!

Since that wonderful college semester years ago, I’ve been to London a number of times….and, I never get tired of it. Whether it’s visiting with special friends, world-class museums, trendy restaurants, beautiful gardens, or just a late night walk to Trafalgar Square, I LOVE the energy of this amazing city! There’s always something to see, enjoy, or learn.  I plan to write a couple of posts on our recent visit to London, but until then, here’s a little preview! 🙂

 

 

 

  5. I love the pictures of London. I would love to visit someday. Would love to have tea with you and Janine somewhere too. I don’t know if that will ever happen. 🙂 Blessings to you and yours this Easter season. May God grant you and yours peace and love. 🙂

  8. Great photo collage. I’d love to get to London one day. It’s been the backdrop for so many of the books I’ve read throughout my life. It would be great to walk through the historical sections, and see the more modern era sights too.

