So Many Reasons to Love London
“When a man is tired of London, he is tired of life.”
~Samuel Johnson
I first visited London when I was 21 years-old. I was on a study abroad program while an undergraduate at Hollins College (now Hollins University)—a four-year, private women’s college in Roanoke, Virginia. To this day, I believe that my time living and studying abroad had more of a positive impact on my life goals and world view than almost any other part of my education. As students, we registered for classes such as music, political science, British history, art, and literature. Studying in London was such an enriching experience: Reading Oscar Wilde’s play, The Importance of Being Earnest…and then, getting to watch Dame Maggie Smith as Lady Bracknell on stage. All I can say is, wow! Or, studying a piece of music and going to the symphony to hear it. Everything we learned was applied in context. We were also encouraged to travel—whether it was within England or on the continent. And, all students were assigned a family to live with or a homestay in London during the semester. I was extremely fortunate to be placed with the Sharp family, especially since they were (and still are) so welcoming, warm, and generous. My time with them was the “icing on the cake” of my semester abroad. And, happily, we’re still in touch today!
Since that wonderful college semester years ago, I’ve been to London a number of times….and, I never get tired of it. Whether it’s visiting with special friends, world-class museums, trendy restaurants, beautiful gardens, or just a late night walk to Trafalgar Square, I LOVE the energy of this amazing city! There’s always something to see, enjoy, or learn. I plan to write a couple of posts on our recent visit to London, but until then, here’s a little preview! 🙂
Amazing photos Tonya! I’m just sad we missed meeting again!!!
I know! We had actually started making plans in January for a visit in March, but ended up canceling. Then, last minute, we changed our minds about going. I wanted to give more notice than just a couple of weeks. I hope we can meet up before too long! 😊
Fingers crossed!!!! Xxxx
😊 xoxo
How utterly and incredibly delightful, Tonya! I was grinning ear to ear looking at these fantastic photos! (And you and Farm Guy are so adorable together, bless you both)! Cher xo
That’s really sweet, Cher! Thanks so much. 😊
I mean it whole-heartedly! 💜💜
😊💛
I loved seeing your beautiful photos. They brought back fond memories of our trip to London with you guys. I agree … there is so much to love about London. ❤
Thanks, Donna. It was a fun trip! 🙂
I love London! Such a fabulous city 💕✨
I agree! 🙂
I love the pictures of London. I would love to visit someday. Would love to have tea with you and Janine somewhere too. I don’t know if that will ever happen. 🙂 Blessings to you and yours this Easter season. May God grant you and yours peace and love. 🙂
Thank you. So glad you enjoyed the post!
Happy Easter to you and your family! 🙂
What a wonderful post! You captured the beauty of the city, there is so much to fall in love with.
Thank you so much. I’m delighted you enjoyed it! London holds a special place in my heart.
I can feel your excitement and awe of London through your words and photos! What a blessed life you lead! xoxo
London always feels familiar–but also new to me whenever I visit. I was so fortunate to get to spend a college semester there. And, I’m grateful for every return trip. Thank you, Kathryn. 😊💛 xoxo
Great photo collage. I’d love to get to London one day. It’s been the backdrop for so many of the books I’ve read throughout my life. It would be great to walk through the historical sections, and see the more modern era sights too.
Thanks very much. It was a lot of fun putting the collage together. You would enjoy London! One of the wonderful things about the city is its history and tradition combined with its vibrancy and diversity. 🙂
