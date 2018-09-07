Friday Farm Favorites: Attitude Adjustment

11 Comments

Farmgirl with lambs, Truffle and Tino

Green Hill Farm

June 2018

 

Evening cocktails…or attitude adjustment hour with the woollies is our favorite way to end a long week. 😉

 

 

Enjoy your weekend!

Categories: Friday Farm Favorites, Green Hill Farm, Photography, Reflections on Farm Life, Sheep Keeping

