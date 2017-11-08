Aperture
A friend recently asked me to post a black and white photo for seven days on social media. A few of the photos here were contenders, but didn’t make the final cut. Anyway, since I took the time to participate, I thought I would share my collection plus a few extras here as well.
Categories: Art, Nature, Photography, Travel
These are fantastic! The dew drops are especially beautiful – almost like translucent pearls. BnW has a way of changing the perspective!
Just fabulous! 💕
Oh my goodness, you’re really good at this! Some of these are just OUTSTANDING! That first one is WOW. You’re definitely one of the people who make black and white artsy and beautiful. Well done.
Wonderful!
Thank you very much!
love these-artistic quality for sure.
I’m glad you enjoyed the photos! Many thanks for your generous comment. I️ really appreciate the positive feedback. 😊
Ohhh, I love so many of these, especially Firenze! ❤ The last one is interesting: obviously colours are there, we just can't see them, only imagine… I think dark reds and purples and greens, and the light part is yellow. 🙂
You are so sweet! Thank you for such a thoughtful comment. Tuscany is SO beautiful…I️ must have taken 1000 pictures. The last photo is of a Crazy Quilt that I snapped in an antiques store. 🙂
Sometimes B&W can tell a story that color cannot. B&W draws your attention to the main focus of the photo instead of paying attention to the colors.
You make an excellent point. I️ like the way you describe how B&W photos “tell a story.” Thank you for sharing your beautiful photo…and its heartwarming story. 🙂💛
Just stunning Tonya! I adore that photo of the table setting.
Thank you, Kathryn. 😊 It was such a lovely moment with the sun streaming inside the room and the cathedral (Duomo) bells ringing. 🙂
Gorgeous collection of snaps Tonya!
That’s so kind of you to say! Thank you, Ritu. 🙂
Outstanding!
Thanks so much, Donna. 🙂
