Aperture

17 Comments

 

A friend recently asked me to post a black and white photo for seven days on social media.  A few of the photos here were contenders, but didn’t make the final cut.  Anyway, since I took the time to participate, I thought I would share my collection plus a few extras here as well.

 

Categories: Art, Nature, Photography, Travel

Tagged as: , , ,

17 Comments »

  3. Oh my goodness, you’re really good at this! Some of these are just OUTSTANDING! That first one is WOW. You’re definitely one of the people who make black and white artsy and beautiful. Well done.

    Like

    Reply

  6. Ohhh, I love so many of these, especially Firenze! ❤ The last one is interesting: obviously colours are there, we just can't see them, only imagine… I think dark reds and purples and greens, and the light part is yellow. 🙂

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s